Madonna’s iconic looks

Blonde or brunette, hypersexualized in a bodysuit with a conical breast signed Gaultier or a chaste icon in a flowery dress: from album to album, the queen of pop has never stopped reinventing herself by playing on the thread of provocation.

Simultaneously a virgin in a white dress and a hooker in a garter belt, Madonna paved the way for Britney Spears, Lady Gaga or Miley Cyrus while rising to a place in the fashion world, dressed in a Versace ensemble, Gucci blouse by Tom Ford or Louis Vuitton dress by Marc Jacobs.

In November 2021, the style chameleon appeared on Instagram lying on a bed in a body-thong, fishnet tights, stiletto heels, and a bra revealing a nipple reminiscent of the erotic shots of her debut.

Madonna is a victim of ageism, but unlike other celebrities

Yesterday like today, the sentence is unequivocal: Madonna is censored. “I’m amazed that I’ve managed to maintain my sanity through four decades of censorship, sexism, ageism and misogyny,” she said indignantly on the platform.

The one who transformed underwear into daytime wear, popularized the rosary and mixed disco, country and BDSM has never ceased to suffer from sexism, deemed too vulgar, while inspiring ultra-popular stylistic trends.

Deciphering the style of a singer who introduced provocative clothing into pop to make it a terrain of feminist advocacy.

Madonna, mainstream pro-sex fashion icon

White dress evoking a wedding dressMadonna burst into popular culture in 1984 as music channel MTV launched in the United States.

Notched hair, thick eyebrows and crimson lips, the interpreter of Like a Virgin multiplies the accessories making her look accessible: lace mittens, a string of pearls, an accumulation of silver bracelets and a belt on which “Toyboy”. By diverting religious iconography, she interprets a pro-sex hymn and becomes a singer with a grunge look described by sociologist Cathy Schwichtenberg as a feminist.

Fashion success with the general public was confirmed in 1985, when the American chain Macy’s inaugurated Madonna Land, a complete line comprising crop tops and a wide range of accessories including her famous rosaries.

In 1989 she was the first star to appear on the cover of Vogue under the aegis of Anna Wintour who congratulated herself in 2014: “It was totally controversial at the time”.

Early 1990 Madonna abandoned grunge, or the androgynous look with platinum hair and Levis jeans, for hyperfemininity in Jean Paul Gaultier corset on the occasion of his Blond Ambition tour. Former attribute of a disciplined female body, the corset with hypertrophied breasts becomes a symbol of emancipation.

On the red carpet, she rehabilitates the memory of the great female stars who marked their era: Marylin Monroe in a bodycon dress topped with sequins by Bob Mackie or Marlène Dietrich in a male costume.

Finally, she does not hesitate to dive into the codes of alternative cultures, such as BDSM with a total vinyl leather look in 1994 in human-naturecovered by Britney Spears in red version in Oops I did it again in 2000.

The Madonna, leader of a new generation of pop stars

Throughout the 2000s Madonna continued her stylistic journey, bringing together fashion for the general public, young designers and big houses.

The one who wears dresses signed Olivier Theyskiens, will also be the first star of a collaboration with H & M in 2007.

In terms of looks, she diverts the masculinist codes of red neck cowboys and introduces a nostalgia for disco with her hit Hung Up in 2005.

Sticky and fair to the body Madonna gives a large place to her body shown as disciplined and maintained which will be necessary for her to be crowned as of 2006 of the label of cougar.

“Madonna is a victim of ageism, but unlike other celebrities like Suzanne Sarandon or Helen Miren, she is reduced to a woman who historically has used her body as a sexualized commodity,” write media sociologists Kristyn Gorton & Joanne Garde-Hansen in an article published in 2012.

If today many celebrities are part of her lineage, Madonna recycles her own codes, continuing to appear in thigh-high latex boots and transparent lace dress, or braided hair and dress adorned with crosses at the MET ball.

If her stagings on Tik Tok are controversial, she confirms her status as queen of provocation and today passes the baton by appearing after FKA Twigs or Julia Fox.