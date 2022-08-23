Madonna’s recent remix collaborations include Beyoncé and Saucy Santana

Madonna has been a music icon for decades, and throughout that time she has seen the rise of countless other artists. Beyoncé and Saucy Santana are just two artists who have crossed paths with Madge before, and both have acknowledged her undeniable impact on pop culture.

Madonna | Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Burberry

Madonna has been a pop icon for decades

Madonna first appeared on the music scene in the early 1980s with her self-titled debut album. Throughout the 1980s, she rose to prominence with hits such as “Like a Virgin”, “La Isla Bonita”, and “Like a Prayer”. In the 1990s, she began expanding her image with albums like Erotic and Ray of lightand in the 2000s with Confessions on a dance floor.

Madonna remains a key figure in pop music today. She collaborated with artists like Maluma and Anitta on her 2019 album Mrs Xand she continues to earn the respect of her much younger peers.

Beyonce | Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times

“Break My Soul (Queens Remix)” by Beyoncé samples “Vogue” by Madonna

Beyoncé has shown love for Madonna in the past. Following the release of her self-titled visual album in 2013, Beyoncé explained at the listening event that she wanted to emulate the career trajectory of the “Borderline” singer. “I felt like I wanted to follow in Madonna’s footsteps and be a powerhouse and have my own empire,” she said, according to Us Weekly.

Beyoncé and Madonna haven’t worked on a new song together, but fans of both singers were treated to special treatment in August 2022 with Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)”. The song is a remix of the first single from his seventh album. Renaissance which mixes the Big Freedia-assisted single with Madonna’s 1990 single “Vogue.”

Given the importance of “Vogue” to the queer prom scene and the fact that Beyoncé Renaissance is a love letter to Black LGBTQ+ culture, it’s no surprise Bey chose to get people dancing to Madonna’s classic track.

Madonna has teamed up with Saucy Santana for a collaboration

In 2021 and 2022, Saucy Santana started going viral on TikTok thanks to her 2020 single “Material Girl.” Although the song bears no resemblance to Madonna’s single of the same name, the message behind it was very similar.

In August 2022, Madonna premiered a new track with Saucy Santana which served as a remix to her song. “Gworrllllllll Hardware!” is a brand new song that incorporates Saucy Santana’s chorus as Madonna sings about the materialistic desires that made the original so great.

They even got to perform the song together live. In an interview with Power 106, he admitted that he worked so hard to rehearse before their performance that he didn’t realize he had actually been able to share a stage with Madonna.

“I had rehearsed with Madonna for three weeks,” he said. “Just seeing her attitude and how she is and how cool she is and just being around her, I didn’t even absorb all of that until afterwards. As I went through all the rehearsals, we performed and stuff, and I was like, ‘I just performed with Madonna!’ And we made a song together!

