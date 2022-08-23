Entertainment

Madonna’s recent remix collaborations include Beyoncé and Saucy Santana

Madonna has been a music icon for decades, and throughout that time she has seen the rise of countless other artists. Beyoncé and Saucy Santana are just two artists who have crossed paths with Madge before, and both have acknowledged her undeniable impact on pop culture.

Madonna has been a pop icon for decades

Madonna first appeared on the music scene in the early 1980s with her self-titled debut album. Throughout the 1980s, she rose to prominence with hits such as “Like a Virgin”, “La Isla Bonita”, and “Like a Prayer”. In the 1990s, she began expanding her image with albums like Erotic and Ray of lightand in the 2000s with Confessions on a dance floor.

