«Madres Paralelas», the first trailer of Pedro Almodóvar’s film

No words, just music and looks. The trailer for Madres Paralelas, the film chosen as the opening title of the next Venice Film Festival, left the images to speak: the faces of women, the eyes full of emotion, the smiles and the stretched lips, to conceal their concern. Dialogues, he did not want any. Not even the simple and essential one that the protagonists could have told: Penelope Cruz And Milena Smit, each chosen to interpret a different model of femininity and parenthood.

The film, the latest directed by Pedro Almodóvar, is the story of two women at the antipodes, which life – in one of its infinite turns – has chosen to unite. Mothers without having planned it, the two find themselves sharing the same hospital room, both waiting for the birth. One is young, frightened. The other, older, is convinced that motherhood can be the prelude to a great change.

«I was born as a director in Venice in 1983, in the Mezzogiorno Mezzanotte section. Thirty-eight years later, I am called to inaugurate the exhibition. I cannot express the joy, the honor and how much this represents for me without falling into complacency. I am very grateful to the festival for this recognition and I hope to live up to it, ”said Almodóvar, whose Madres Paralelas Sara in cinemas from 28 October.

