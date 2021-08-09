Entertainment

«Madres Paralelas», the first trailer of Pedro Almodóvar’s film

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

No words, just music and looks. The trailer for Madres Paralelas, the film chosen as the opening title of the next Venice Film Festival, left the images to speak: the faces of women, the eyes full of emotion, the smiles and the stretched lips, to conceal their concern. Dialogues, he did not want any. Not even the simple and essential one that the protagonists could have told: Penelope Cruz And Milena Smit, each chosen to interpret a different model of femininity and parenthood.

The film, the latest directed by Pedro Almodóvar, is the story of two women at the antipodes, which life – in one of its infinite turns – has chosen to unite. Mothers without having planned it, the two find themselves sharing the same hospital room, both waiting for the birth. One is young, frightened. The other, older, is convinced that motherhood can be the prelude to a great change.

«I was born as a director in Venice in 1983, in the Mezzogiorno Mezzanotte section. Thirty-eight years later, I am called to inaugurate the exhibition. I cannot express the joy, the honor and how much this represents for me without falling into complacency. I am very grateful to the festival for this recognition and I hope to live up to it, ”said Almodóvar, whose Madres Paralelas Sara in cinemas from 28 October.

Loading...
Advertisements

READ ALSO

Venice Film Festival 2021, “Becoming Led Zeppelin” arrives out of competition

READ ALSO

Venice 2021: the opening film will be Pedro Almodóvar’s «Madres paralelas»


Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

414
News

Brad Pitt “destroyed” after new accusations of violence by Jolie – People
387
News

Queen Elizabeth “will no longer see Lilibet and Archie”
361
News

Angelina Jolie firefighter hunted by goons in the movie Those Who Wish Me Dead – Magazine
333
News

Jennifer Lopez leaves the Gulf of Naples after Capri and Positano: she goes to Tuscany
302
News

Emily Ratajkowski, Heidi Klum, Angelina Jolie: that’s why Hollywood loves Italy
291
News

The Queen’s weapon against Harry and Meghan Markle: indifference
286
News

Angelina Jolie photo: what makes us so happy on the rooftops of Venice?
276
News

Music is in fashion: from Justin Bieber to Miley Cyrus, pop stars conquering fashion
267
News

Meghan Markle: here is the first photo of her daughter Lilibet Diana
260
News

Kanye West, the return to Los Angeles without Kim Kardashian
To Top