Madrid extends comprehensive care to Getafe

Enrique Ruiz Escudero during the inauguration of the XIII Autism and Health Conference.

The Community of Madrid expands the network of public assistance in Mental Health in the region, thanks to the Comprehensive Medical Care Program for patients with Autism Spectrum Disorder AMI-TEAwhich now extends to Getafe University Hospital. This was announced this Friday by the Minister of Health, Enrique Ruiz Escudero, during the inauguration of the XIII Autism and Health Conference, held at the Gregorio Marañón University Hospital.

This new public assistance in the southern part of the region has the support of the Madrid Autism Federation, which has held various work meetings to agree on a location that offers geographical equity and facilitates access to this specific project.

This incorporation has been possible thanks to astrategic alliance of psychiatry services of the Getafense center and the Gregorio Marañón of the capital, the latter a pioneer in the development of the specific strategic line of attention to those affected by ASD, under the Mental Health and Addictions Plan of the Autonomous Government.

The AMI-TEA Program will have the incorporation of a psychiatrist and specialist nurse, framed within the increase of professionals of the Mental Health and Addictions Plan of the Community of Madrid 2022/24 presented by President Díaz Ayuso at the beginning of this year.

Assistance benefits with AMI-TEA

AMI-TEA has been a key piece for this type of patient during the pandemic, since it has allowed care through a specific line to a population of special vulnerability. With the expansion of this new resource by the hand of specific professionals for this plan, and the continuous work of the Regional Office of Mental Health and Addictions with the different associations and federation of patients, it is possible the full integration and ease of access and communication to people with ASD through professionalized care for this population, protocolization of procedures, coordination between specialties, monitoring of patients in hospital processes and ongoing training for specialist hospital and Primary Care professionals, as well as expert deepening in the diagnosis.

The program started thirteen years ago at the Hospital General Universitario Gregorio Marañón, coordinated by Mara Parellada, from the Child and Adolescent Psychiatry Service. Since its inauguration, it has treated more than 3,500 patients and has performed more than 40,000 consultations, with the aim of facilitating access to health services for people with ASD and providing them with specialized care, tailored to their needs, formalizing processes and facilitating support. The high volume of consultations increased even during the covid pandemic, attending to those affected and their families, both by telephone and electronically, since close contact and monitoring are essential.