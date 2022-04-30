Madrid fans pay tribute to Ronaldo and chamber Gerard Pique

Like at Anfield, the Bernabeu also wanted to show their affection for Cristiano Ronaldo after his son passed away. Real Madrid fans chanted the Portuguese’s name during the seventh minute of Saturday’s title game against Espanyol. They also had a thought… rooming for Gerard Pique.

The Santiago-Bernabéu paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo in the seventh minute of Real’s title game against Espanyol Barcelona. Madrid fans chanted his name in support of the death of one of the twins his wife was expecting. During the minute historically reserved for Juanito, the fans wanted to send a message of affection to the top scorer in the history of the club. The famous “Cristiano, Cristiano”, which was shouted after his goals, once again descended the stands of the Bernabéu, but this time for a very different reason.

The first home game since the sad announcement of CR7

On April 18, Cristiano Ronaldo and his girlfriend Georgina announced that they had lost one of their children in childbirth, a misfortune which left them “devastated” and prompted many expressions of support for the couple across social networks. During Liverpool’s game against Manchester United, the whole Anfield stadium sang “You’ll never walk alone” in the 7th minute to pay tribute to Ronaldo, who had missed the game following his tragic death.

In a statement, Real Madrid also addressed their support for the player but fans didn’t get a chance to pay their respects until today as Los Blancos have been playing away since. In the 7th minute, the whole stadium chanted his name and applauded one of their legends, some even adding the player’s traditional “Siuuuu”.

Chambering for Pique

At the start of the match, the Bernabéu also observed a minute of silence in memory of Freddy Rincon and Fernando Tunez. The former died in a traffic accident in Colombia and Túnez, who played for the Whites between 1960 and 1966, died aged 79 on April 19.

In a completely different register, the stadium also had rooming words for Barça defender Gerard Piqué: “Piqué bastard, the champion salutes you”.