Madrid hires more than pediatricians to work in the afternoon

Specific, there are 320 professionals , of which 301 will work in the afternoon and 19 will work in the morning shift. In the resolution published in the Official Gazette of the Community of Madrid (BOCM), the annex is also published with the list of those who did not apply for a place on the date and in accordance with the established procedure, for which reason they lose all the rights derived from their participation. in these selective tests.

The Ministry of Health formalized this Thursday the appointment of more than 300 primary care pediatricians to work in the Madrid Health Service (Sermas) in the afternoon shift . All of them have been appointed as permanent statutory staff after passing the selective tests.

precisely, during negotiations during the Primary Care strikeinterrupted until January 11, the afternoon shift has been one of the issues that has caused the most tension between the administration and the committee that brings together the organizers of the demonstrations.

In fact, the Ministry of Health maintained then that one of the points that is “absolutely unaffordable” is “killing the afternoon shift in Primary Care”. In fact, the president of the Community of Madrid herself, Isabel Diaz Ayusoaccused the strike committee of wanting “to end the afternoon shift in Primary Care”, when it is “basic for citizens”.

In this legislature, the Community of Madrid has launched the Comprehensive Plan for the Improvement of Primary Care, which contemplates an investment of 200 million euros to reinforce care in health centers in the region over the next two years. Among other measures, the creation of 1,200 positions in different professional categoriessalary improvements, digitization of consultations and new infrastructures.