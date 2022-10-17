Madrid say NO to Cristiano Ronaldo

Diego Simeone has dismissed any possibility of Atletico Madrid signing Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo was linked with a sensational return to Spanish football ahead of the 2022/23 campaign after indicating his desire to leave Manchester United.

The Portugal international wanted to play in the Champions League this season before heading to the World Cup in Qatar next month.

However, no deal materialized for him, with United preferring to keep the 37-year-old at Old Trafford, despite interest in him.

As well as links with the United States, China and Saudi Arabia, Atletico are said to be monitoring the situation, despite Ronaldo’s legendary status at rivals Real Madrid.

Simeone claimed that these rumors were false, and the Argentine coach added that he would not change his position regardless of Ronaldo’s interest.

“The rumors are far from what really happened. People sometimes speak up to tell what they want, not what is actually happening,” as per Marca reports.

“Ronaldo is an absolute reference for Real Madrid. I wouldn’t see Palermo playing at River Plate or Riquelme or Ortega at Boca. There are situations that are very clear”.