Madrid will digitize Primary Care to speed up appointments

The president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Diaz Ayusohas transferred this Thursday that in the State of the Region Debatewhich will be held on September 12 and 13, will consider digitizing part of Primary Care to speed up medical appointmentsin addition to reopening the Primary Care Emergency Services (SUAPS).

In an interview with Zero Wave has indicated that It is necessary to face “the health difficulties” that Spain is going throughsuch as “the lack of doctors, that there are going to be massive retirements, the lack of medical schools, the problems of validating doctors,” among other aspects.