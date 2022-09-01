Madrid will digitize Primary Care to speed up appointments
Primary Care Health Center in Madrid.
The president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Diaz Ayusohas transferred this Thursday that in the State of the Region Debatewhich will be held on September 12 and 13, will consider digitizing part of Primary Care to speed up medical appointmentsin addition to reopening the Primary Care Emergency Services (SUAPS).
In an interview with Zero Wave has indicated that It is necessary to face “the health difficulties” that Spain is going throughsuch as “the lack of doctors, that there are going to be massive retirements, the lack of medical schools, the problems of validating doctors,” among other aspects.
Solidarity care with great professionals
“We have supportive care with great professionals, but after a pandemic and the workloads they have had, it suffers (the system). That’s why I don’t agree. That we are better in Madrid does not make me settle. We must continue to delve into the health system. I believe in Health and Public Education “, she assured.
Thus, in the Debate on the State of the region, it is also going to propose a reduction of waiting lists and that there are fewer temporary contracts, in addition to the reopening of SUAPS and digitize part of Primary Care.
