Mads Mikkelsen started his career in the 90s and became one of the greats of Swedish cinema, but over time Hollywood realized that he was one of the greats and now we can see him in all kinds of films, from art, to large productions of Marvel.

Apart from his films, the actor is the only one who has managed to fill the shoes of Anthony Hopkins by becoming Hannibal in a television series (and perhaps he is the only one who dares to try), and in each of his new projects he has shown that he is one of the best actors we have today.

No role is too big or too small to Mads Mikkelsen, he can do a great job in a supporting role, to make it memorable and important, and he dominates the screen as a lead, with an air of mystery and seriousness that brings some grittiness and realism to each story.

still don’t have a Oscarbut he really doesn’t need it to show that he is one of the great jewels of today’s cinema, and you just have to see his films to realize that.

Mads Mikkelsen and his best movies (and where to see them)

Another Round-Netflix

This film is one of the best of the 21st century and won the Oscar for best foreign film in 2021. Thomas Vinterberg directs this dramatic comedy in which, in the middle of an age crisis, 4 teacher friends decide to drink alcohol every day, to be slightly drunk all the time and discover if that helps them in social and work situations.

Casino Royale – Amazon Prime