Mads Mikkelsen as Grindelwald in the teaser trailer

The Wizarding world has finally announced the arrival of the next trailer for Fantastic Beasts 3 – Dumbledore’s Secrets. The highly anticipated new chapter of the saga starring Newt Scamander caused quite a bit of controversy during pre-production due to the replacement of Johnny Depp as Gellert Grindelwald.

Fantastic Beasts 3: the first photo of Grindelwald played by Mads Mikkelsen

In the first two chapters of the saga, Johnny Depp played the first dark wizard of the wizarding world created by JK Rowling. Following the domestic violence trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard, the Hollywood actor had to announce with a statement that he had been kicked out of the saga of Fantastic Beasts, hinting that we would never see him in subsequent films since.

After various rumors shot on the web, the news came that it would be Mads Mikkelsen to now play the character of Gellert Grindelwald. The Canadian star, most famous for his role as Hannibal Lecter in the homonymous TV series, was then the protagonist of the film that won the 2021 Oscars for Best Foreign Film Another day by Thomas Vinterberg. After various controversies, here is the first image of the new Gellert Grindelwald, which we can see in the teaser trailer that announced the arrival of the trailer next week.

David Yates – director of the last chapters of the saga of Harry Potter – is also in command of the saga of Fantastic Beasts. The screenplay was instead entrusted to the author of the novels JK Rowling, helped by the screenwriter Steve Kloves, who in the previous years also wrote the scripts of the other films of Harry Potter. This third installment – titled Dumbledore’s Secrets – will be set between Rio De Janeiro, London and Berlin. In the case, in addition to Mikkelsen, we find Eddie Redmayne, Jude Law, Ezra Miller, Alison Sudol, Dan Fogler and Katherine Waterston.