Mads Mikkelsen takes a break from social media due to haters. Here’s what happened

Being an actor is never that easy, because for every fan there are plenty of detractors ready to criticize your work. Especially when events lead you to replace a beloved colleague, however much discussed in recent times. He knows it well Mads Mikkelsen, who had to take on the role of Grinderwald in the third chapter of Fantastic Beasts – role previously entrusted to Johnny Depp. The latter, as is now known, was forced to give up the role due to the lawsuit against Amber Heard.

Therefore, causes of force majeure, at least as regards the Danish actor, which certainly have nothing to do with the problems that led to Depp’s dismissal. In recent months, however, the choice has been rather discussed for various reasons concerning both the situation of the American actor and the difficulty on the part of the public to imagine a different Grinderwald than in the previous chapters. As you can also see in the trailer, which you can find at the bottom of the article, the Warner has decided to rework the character in question, avoiding to trace the style that Depp had given him up to now.

For this reason, the reaction of the public was not only devoid of enthusiasm, but someone also began to fiercely criticize the Danish actor, who found himself with a lot of heavy comments under his Instagram profile. This therefore could have caused the suspension of Mikkelsen’s account, who s hypothesized he wanted to pull the plug for a couple of days.

In the end, however, the man returned to the social network, also publishing another content in which he shows himself tired and in which he speaks directly to the fans: “Sorry if I disappeared in the last couple of days, I worked hard to get my Instagram working again“. Mikkelsen therefore preferred not to reply to the haters and, indeed, he also wanted to joke about his sudden absence from social networks.

Photo: Elisabetta Villa / Getty Images for RFF

