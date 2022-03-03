Maduro changes the old guard for skilled technocrats to maintain power

PUERTO CABELLO, Venezuela — His morning runs attract followers seeking selfies. His Dracula-inspired social media stunts have seduced nearly a million followers. And when he ran for re-election as governor of his state in November, he won by a wide margin.
The governor, Rafael Lacava, is a new type of apparatchik of the Socialist Party that governs Venezuela: younger, more cosmopolitan and more willing to shed ideology in favor of pragmatic measures to improve people’s lives.
This approach has stabilized the economy and put food back on the nation’s shelves after a devastating economic depression, garnered them popular support—or at least reluctant acceptance—and strengthened the grip on power of the man they serve: the authoritarian president. Nicholas Maduro.
“Maduro has achieved his objective of hegemony of power,” said Yvan Serra, a political scientist at the University of Carabobo in Venezuela. “He Now he tries to rise again from the economic ruins.”
The rise of more pragmatic, market-oriented politicians like Lacava is somewhat surprising in a country that has become increasingly repressive, impoverished and isolated from the West under Maduro. He has crushed the opposition and all internal dissent, leading the United States to impose draconian economic sanctions on Venezuela in an attempt to topple his government.
The change in style that Lacava represents is due to the need to survive these sanctions, rather than Maduro’s genuine belief in political moderation and the market economy, said Luis Vicente León, director of Venezuela’s largest polling company. , Dataanalysis.
The success of this newer cohort could help the Maduro government boost its dismal approval ratings ahead of the 2024 presidential election. Or, at the very least, make his regime more tolerable to an increasingly resigned population. for the Socialist Party to retain the power it has held for 23 years. A victory achieved without outright fraud by Maduro, or his chosen candidate, could restore some legitimacy to a rogue government and make sanctions less necessary, political analysts say.
The younger politicians were promoted by Maduro, 59, after sidelining the septuagenarian comrades of his mentor and predecessor, Hugo Chávez.
In this generation, Lacava, 53, is a rising star. He ditched his party’s usual anti-imperialist slogans and attacks on wealthy elites and won re-election. Rather, he staked his reputation as a competent administrator, his support of free enterprise…and the construction of colorful public works throughout the decaying state of Carabobo, decorated with giant statues of dinosaurs, fantasy creatures, sports legends, and even of himself.
The crowds he draws during his morning walks are extraordinary in a country where only 16 percent of the population say they support the party in power and where the president has stopped appearing in public after being booed, attacked with a mango and subject of several assassination attempts.
Younger politicians compete fiercely with each other for Maduro’s attention and for a piece of power. But together, they have been instrumental in transforming the Venezuelan economy after US sanctions brought its government to the brink of collapse in early 2019.
To be successful, Maduro needs these members of his party. But also, said Serra, the president is wary of the possibility that they could overshadow him.
Chavez’s top lieutenants came from simple provincial backgrounds and were generally trained in Venezuela’s military academy. Maduro is a former bus driver who rose through the ranks of the transportation union. In contrast, almost everyone on his political and economic strategy team grew up with comfort and a privileged education.
Lacava comes from a wealthy family of businessmen, lived in Manhattan and studied at Rutgers University in New Jersey. Delcy Rodríguez, the 52-year-old economic czar, lived in France and the United States, and Héctor Rodríguez, who at 39 governs the state of Miranda, grew up in Sweden. Foreign Minister Felix Plasencia has a master’s degree from Oxford University, while central bank chief Calixto Ortega is 38 and has a degree from Rice University in Houston.
“I’m a Western guy,” Lacava said in an interview in late 2020, adding that he wanted to go to Silicon Valley to meet with Apple CEO Tim Cook to talk about investments in Venezuela.
Like most of Maduro’s top officials, Lacava cannot make the trip. In 2019 he was sanctioned for corruption, an accusation he says is politically motivated.
“We have to rebuild that relationship,” he said in fluent English on the occasion, referring to the United States. “We can discuss many of the things that separate us, except for one thing: the president of Venezuela is Nicolás Maduro.”
At government events and on state television, this generation’s designer suits and trendy casual wear have replaced the military fatigues and windbreakers in the colors of the Venezuelan flag favored by Chavez supporters. Surprise expropriations of companies have disappeared in favor of meetings with business leaders and calls for an eternal revolution have given way to social media campaigns aimed at the middle class.
The old guard has been practically displaced from the positions of power.
Argenis Chávez, the brother of Hugo Chávez, suffered a humiliating defeat against the opposition when he ran for governor in Barinas, the late president’s home state. The few governors who had been close to Chávez did not even appear on the ballot.
Diosdado Cabello, the former vice president and once Maduro’s main internal rival, has been sidelined on his television show, With the mallet giving, where he launches poison against the enemies of the regime. Maduro removed his military academy peers from their top positions in the armed forces in 2020, destroying the last remaining bastion of support for Cabello.
After the sanctions were imposed, the economic team led by Rodríguez reversed key economic measures that remained from the Chávez era: he eliminated price and currency exchange controls, allowed the use of the US dollar and cut regulations. to the private sector.
Economic liberalization has paid off, filling Venezuela’s empty shelves with merchandise and bringing a modest sense of well-being to the one in two Venezuelans who have access to dollars. Economic opportunities, meanwhile, have also made some of them rich, according to the US government and the opposition.
In 2021, the country’s economy grew for the first time in eight years, according to the Venezuelan Finance Observatory, a nonprofit organization run by two former opposition congressmen and which expects gross domestic product to grow another 8 percent this year. . Hyperinflation has subsided and, after the government gave more control of the oil fields to its private partners, oil production has seen a modest rebound.
To be sure, Venezuela’s economy remains a shadow of what it was when Maduro took power in 2013. It would have to grow 20 percent each year for a decade to regain the standard of living the country offered in 2014, said Ángel Alvarado. , of the Venezuelan Finance Observatory.
But the stabilization has brought a cautious optimism back to the streets, diminished protests and dented the opposition’s efforts to mobilize its supporters.
In the state of Carabobo, Lacava has reduced crime, repaired streets and brightly painted abandoned public spaces, often adding the bat logo that represents Dracula, his alter ego. State public services and public places bear names like PoliDracula, GasDracula, TransDracula, DracuCafe, DracuFest and Dracula Plaza.
The new open-air sports complex in Puerto Cabello, his hometown, is dominated by a massive statue of the late Argentine soccer player Diego Armando Maradona, a friend of Maduro, as well as replicas of famous Venezuelan athletes. Among the statues are figures of Lacava and his son, a relatively unknown professional soccer player.
The spaces decorated by Lacava, in contrast to the Chavez era, do not carry government logos or the colors of the ruling party.
Recovery sometimes seems superficial. Few of the visitors to the Lacava theme park and sports complex can afford to spend money at the food stalls and rides that advertise prices in dollars. The colorful facades of the colonial center of Puerto Cabello hide the decrepit interiors of the buildings.
However, after years of seemingly endless collapse, almost all residents welcome the undogmatic optimism that Lacava offers. In the November elections he won with 30 percentage points against his contender. The opposition did not contest the count.
“For me, he is the best politician in the country,” said Kinan Masoud, a 35-year-old businessman from Puerto Cabello who helped build the city’s sports complex. “Do you know how long it’s been since a child was happy to see a politician on the street and wanted to take a picture with him?”
Maduro recognized Lacava’s success with a rare visit to the provinces to attend his inauguration in December.
However, while the president has given more room for maneuver to his ministers and governors in matters of economic policy, he has consistently monopolized power and prevented anyone else from exercising national leadership and challenging his mandate, said León, the director of Datanalisis.
“Maduro is not afraid looking at the opposition,” León said. “What gives him nightmares is someone on the inside.”
Isayen Herrera and Mariana Martinez collaborated with the report from Caracas.
Anatoly Kurmanaev is a correspondent based in Mexico City from where he covers Central America, Mexico and the Caribbean. Before joining the Mexico correspondent in 2021, he spent eight years reporting from Caracas on Venezuela and the neighboring region. @akurmanaev