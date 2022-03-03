Maduro changes the old guard for skilled technocrats to maintain power

“We have to rebuild that relationship,” he said in fluent English on the occasion, referring to the United States. “We can discuss many of the things that separate us, except for one thing: the president of Venezuela is Nicolás Maduro.”

At government events and on state television, this generation’s designer suits and trendy casual wear have replaced the military fatigues and windbreakers in the colors of the Venezuelan flag favored by Chavez supporters. Surprise expropriations of companies have disappeared in favor of meetings with business leaders and calls for an eternal revolution have given way to social media campaigns aimed at the middle class.

The old guard has been practically displaced from the positions of power.

Argenis Chávez, the brother of Hugo Chávez, suffered a humiliating defeat against the opposition when he ran for governor in Barinas, the late president’s home state. The few governors who had been close to Chávez did not even appear on the ballot.

Diosdado Cabello, the former vice president and once Maduro’s main internal rival, has been sidelined on his television show, With the mallet giving, where he launches poison against the enemies of the regime. Maduro removed his military academy peers from their top positions in the armed forces in 2020, destroying the last remaining bastion of support for Cabello.

After the sanctions were imposed, the economic team led by Rodríguez reversed key economic measures that remained from the Chávez era: he eliminated price and currency exchange controls, allowed the use of the US dollar and cut regulations. to the private sector.

Economic liberalization has paid off, filling Venezuela’s empty shelves with merchandise and bringing a modest sense of well-being to the one in two Venezuelans who have access to dollars. Economic opportunities, meanwhile, have also made some of them rich, according to the US government and the opposition.