Maduro confirms meeting with US officials

Sanctions against Russia could have repercussions in Venezuela 3:20

(CNN) — Venezuela’s embattled President Nicolás Maduro confirmed that he met with two US officials over the weekend in Caracas, in a televised address to the nation on Monday night.

The meeting with the deputy assistant secretary for the Western Hemisphere, Juan González, and the ambassador for Venezuelan Affairs, James Story –confirmed by CNN on Sunday– was held with the purpose of discussing energy security, among other issues, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki announced Monday.

The president of the National Assembly, Jorge Rodríguez, and the first lady, Cilia Flores, were present at the meeting, according to Maduro, who said that the conversations with the two US officials were “respectful and diplomatic” and that a new line of communication was opened. communication.

What is Putin’s interest in Venezuela? 1:05

Maduro also confirmed Venezuela’s intention to increase its crude output, a move that comes as Russia’s oil exports are plummeting due to sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine.

“We are ready to recover production. One, two or three million barrels, everything! All in the name of peace!” she said.

Independent experts have questioned Venezuela’s ability to restore oil production after years of mismanagement and lack of maintenance.

Maduro also announced that a round of talks between his government and the Venezuelan opposition will resume in Mexico City.

Maduro called off the talks in 2021 after Venezuelan businessman Alex Saab was extradited to the United States.