Maduro had access to the United States financial system through this Miami bank

A lawsuit filed in a federal court in South Florida alleges that a small Miami bank has been under the control of the Nicolás Maduro regime and that it was used to evade the sanctions imposed by the United States Department of the Treasury against the oil country. .

The lawsuit, filed by minority shareholders of Eastern National Bank, also alleges that 99% of the bank’s shares belong to a Curaçao-registered company, Mercorp, which in turn belongs to a Venezuelan company, Corpofin, which was intervened and is under the control of the Venezuelan regime.

The lawsuit was filed in January against members of the bank’s board of directors, including Gabina Rodríguez, who chaired Eastern’s board between 2015 and 2021, after being appointed by the regime’s authorities as Corpofin’s comptroller.

“Rodríguez is an agent of the sanctioned Maduro regime in Venezuela, and as long as he remains in complete control of the ENB, the Maduro regime will have access to the United States financial system, allowing Maduro to evade OFAC sanctions,” the Office of Control of Foreign Assets attached to the Department of the Treasury, indicates the lawsuit filed by the minority shareholders of the bank.

The United States government has applied a series of sanctions against the Venezuelan regime and dozens of its leaders, accusing them, among other things, of destroying Venezuelan democracy, being involved in numerous corruption schemes and having turned the country into a narco-state.

Among other things, the sanctions introduced by OFAC prohibit companies and citizens under US jurisdiction from doing business with state officials and entities, unless they have special licenses granted by the Treasury Department.

Minority shareholders – Bancor Group Inc. and Stitching Particulier Fonds Franeker companies – allege that Eastern’s directors have breached their fiduciary duties, causing damage to the bank and harming the institution’s share value.

Eastern National Bank has nearly $260 million in assets and four branches in South Florida, including Miami, Hialeah and Doral.

The defendants, meanwhile, acknowledge that the shareholding composition of the bank is unique, but deny that this means that it is under the control of the Caracas regime and emphasize that the bank obtained the proper permission from OFAC to operate in the United States under the current structure. shareholding

“The court should not and cannot put on the banking regulator hat,” states one of the documents presented in court by the defendants, which in addition to Rodríguez also include the directors and former directors of the bank: Louis Ferreira, César Gómez, Keith Parker, Carlos Rodriguez and Gustavo Macias.

OFAC-recognized licenses “are sufficient to demonstrate that the majority shareholding relationship was approved by the appropriate regulatory agency (and) plaintiffs may not use this action to challenge the validity of the conduct of the board of directors … when that conduct has been expressly authorized by the correct agency of the executive branch,” the document added.

The defense also alleges that the shareholding position in Eastern of the plaintiffs is insignificant, adding up to barely 1% of the total shareholding.

Rodríguez’s relationship with the Maduro regime is clearly outlined in the complaint filed by the plaintiffs. In 2009, the regime appointed her as the recipient of Corpofin, thus granting her full control of Mercop.

That way, Rodriguez has the authority to appoint herself as the sole managing director of Mercorp, which in turn holds the majority block of shares in Eastern, and therefore has the votes (unless the voting rights are restricted) needed to elect members of Eastern’s board of directors, they said in the lawsuit.

Rodríguez has had a long career as a Venezuelan public employee of almost 30 years, working at the state-owned Banco Industrial de Venezuela in 1993, at the Comptroller General of the Republic, from 1993 to 2002, and at the Ministry of Transport and Communications.

The plaintiffs allege that Eastern helped the regime maintain access to the international financial system after “all U.S. banks” terminated their correspondent banking relationship with Banco de Venezuela by opening and maintaining such an account with the state bank. .

That decision later caused problems for Eastern after the Comptroller of the Currency, an independent entity of the Treasury Department, notified in 2018 that it had detected a series of deficiencies in anti-money laundering practices and in practices related to bank secrecy related to the operation of the account with the Bank of Venezuela,

In the Comptroller’s notice, the entity said it had identified 10 account relationships for which there was “insufficient due diligence information,” the plaintiffs say.

The Comptroller ordered Eastern’s board, among other things, to appoint an Enforcement Committee made up of three directors, two of whom could not be employees, executives or shareholders of the bank.

According to the plaintiffs, the bank’s directors failed to adopt the appropriate corrective measures, which was highlighted by the Comptroller’s Office itself in another warning issued in 2020.

“The bank has failed to comply with the 2018 order and has not corrected the deficiencies that led to the 2018 order,” the entity said. “The bank engaged in numerous unsafe and flawed practices in violation of laws and regulations.”

