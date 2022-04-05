Maduro received Maelo Ruiz in Miraflores and announces a salsa festival

Nicolás Maduro received Salsero Maelo Ruiz on Monday night at the Miraflores Palace. “Glad to be here,” said the singer, who offered details of the tour he is doing around the country and sang fragments of some of his most famous pieces.

During the meeting, Maduro announced that Venezuela will host the World Salsa Festival from June 11 to 15. The event will take place at the Poliedro de Caracas. At the meeting were other artists including Omar Enríque and Omar Acedo.

On June 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, the Caracas World Salsa Festival 2022, nothing else, I’m not taking you anything!

For his part, Maelo Ruiz, recounted some of the experiences lived during the concerts given in the country during carnivals 2022.

“I believe that Venezuela has given me a lot, I am grateful to this beautiful country, I always have beautiful memories of this country,” said the singer.

Ruiz is considered one of the world ambassadors of salsa, for his career in the genre. In 2007 he obtained a Latin Grammy nomination with the album “Puro corazón”.

Next June, our capital city will become the epicenter of music with the World Salsa Festival 2022. We will highlight the beauty and rhythms of our Caribbean. Long live the Sauce! pic.twitter.com/7LpSTFiVu5 – Nicolas Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) April 5, 2022

