Maduro recovers positions on the international scene

The return of elected leftist governments in Latin America and, in particular, the arrival of Gustavo Petro to power in Colombia have given Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro some international oxygen and a certain political relevance in the region. For the first time in a long time, after years of siege and ignorance on all fronts, the new situation may take hold with the possible return to power of Lula da Silva in Brazil.

Caracas has scored two important points to mitigate pressure and reposition itself. One, the mediation requested of Maduro so that Caracas is the scene of the talks between the Government of Colombia and the flat leader of the National Liberation Army —the Colombian guerrilla whose presence in the country has been widely documented—; and two, the exchange of two of the nephews of Cilia Flores, the first lady of Venezuela, imprisoned in the United States for drug trafficking, in exchange for the five executives of American nationality of the oil company Citgo.

The spaces that Maduro recovers are specified in collaboration with the political environment that surrounds Venezuela, especially Colombia, and with the United States Government, which is developing a process of negotiations with Chavismo, independently of the Venezuelan opposition. Meanwhile, on the internal front, Maduro continues on his path of applying a policy of calm with the private sector, and even with the opposition currents. The feeling is that Maduro feels capable of defeating the opposition in a scenario in which they are divided in 2024.

It seems to crystallize the powerful pressure exercised by the Chevron oil company to obtain the license that allows it to expand its operations in Venezuela, at a time of need due to the war in Ukraine. Although the Chavista government has stated that local oil production reached one million barrels per day, it barely reaches 700,000, and the Administration is in need of a boost that, if materialized, could increase production by another 300,000 barrels per day. “On the technical side, the agreements to expand Chevron’s licenses seem ready,” says economist and energy analyst Orlando Ochoa.

Meanwhile, in an unthinkable circumstance just months ago, 19 nations of the Organization of American States (OAS) proposed to debate a draft resolution to annul the position held by Venezuela by the interim government of Juan Guaidó, whose ambassador is Gustavo Tarre , a proposal that did not go ahead due to lack of quorum, but that speaks of new interpretations, closer to the Maduro government. In 2017, the Venezuelan president withdrew from the OAS, in the midst of an internal political crisis and in the face of growing international questioning of the legitimacy of his Executive.

“There’s a lobby very strong oil company working hard to produce agreements with Maduro, not only from Chevron, but from Repsol, from Exxon, from Statoil,” says Carmen Beatriz Fernández, a Venezuelan academic from the Faculty of Communication at the University of Navarra. “The world of 2022 is different from that of 2019. Maduro has been greatly favored by the pandemic, and now the war in Ukraine helps him. Political correlations have been altered. The conviction has been spreading that the policy of maximum pressure on Maduro is not going to work. Here, there is a change in strategy,” she says. Fernández points out that it is very likely that persuasive formulas will now be put into practice, with partial progress, that consolidate commitments in the medium term around clean and verifiable elections in Venezuela.

Before the announced decisions to exchange prisoners between the United States and Maduro, the noise around a possible reunion of the political dialogue between Chavismo and the opposition in Mexico had already increased in Venezuela. The versions give an account of some pre-agreements in the area of ​​the health crisis and are waiting for Maduro’s approval to resume talks that, a year after their announcement, remain in a cataleptic state. Chavismo does not want to resume a political forum that tends to strengthen dialogue with its adversaries, while the opposition spokesmen have remained hermetic.

Emilio Figueredo, diplomat, professor of International Law and director of the information portal Analytics, circumscribes that repositioning to the current context. “I don’t think there is resignation with the presence of Maduro in power,” he says. “There is something circumstantial in this matter. It is necessary to measure the effects of the short and medium term. The emerging left in the region avoids a close encounter with Maduro, I am talking about Petro and also about Gabriel Boric. What they want is to resolve the Venezuelan issue. And meanwhile, the Secretary of State of the United States, Antony Blinken, visits Lima and Santiago. In addition, the situation of Maduro’s allies, such as Cuba and Russia, is not stable at all, “says the diplomat.

Although some points of its horizon have been clarified, at least three pronouncements of the UN Fact Verification Commission weigh on the Maduro government. They document the social crisis in the country, the economic chaos, the serious failures of public services, as well as the torture and repression that Chavismo has been implementing as a permanent practice.

