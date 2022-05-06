Maduro’s son receives $45 million in bribes

The son of Venezuelan ruler Nicolas Maduro and his former prison minister Iris Varela received a $45 million bribe in exchange for a contract to build a new prison, the former Attorney General of the socialist regime in Caracas, Luisa Ortega Díaz, reiterated.

In statements given from Spain to the Venezuelan newspaper El Nacional, the former Chavista official said that the facts were discovered during an investigation carried out when she was still in office in Caracas, and that her decision to investigate corruption within Chavismo is the reason why which now people linked to the regime are trying to create legal problems outside of Venezuela.

“It is happening that the local Prosecutor’s Office 127 of Bogotá intends to initiate an investigation against me supposedly for having slandered a person named Ricardo Morón. This person is the owner of a company called Constructora Cresmo.

“He denounces me for having said that this company was the one that Iris Varela designated by finger to build a penitentiary center. And they gave $45 million to Iris Varela for that work…. She denounced me in Colombia because I supposedly informed Venezuelans and the world that the owners of that company, Iris Varela and the son of Nicolás Maduro, were being investigated by the Venezuelan Public Ministry in my charge, “he added.

Morón was sanctioned in July 2020 by the United States Department of the Treasury, as was his brother Santiago for doing business on behalf of the Venezuelan regime and providing support to the ruler’s son, Nicolás Maduro Guerra, who had previously been sanctioned.

Maduro Guerra, who currently serves as a deputy for Chavismo, and the two Morón brothers are also central figures in the sale of illegally mined gold in Venezuela and dispatched from the Central Bank of Venezuela, according to Treasury officials.

Ortega, who is currently requesting political asylum in Spain, said in the interview with El Nacional that the work was never built in Venezuela and the money granted for its development was never returned. The investigation was opened in 2016, but was dropped after she was forced out of office abruptly and left the country in 2017.

The former attorney general had denounced in the past that Venezuela had lost more than $35 billion dollars due to corruption associated with the multinational company Odebrecht, and that Maduro received millionaire bribes in exchange for granting the works to the Brazilian construction company.

But the former official has also been accused of corruption in the United States, being implicated in a major corruption case brought by the South Florida federal prosecutor’s office, in which a former oil contractor is accused of using South Florida banks to channeling bribes intended for her in exchange for freezing criminal charges filed against her companies in Venezuela.

Although the former high-ranking official is not directly named in the Miami criminal case, sources familiar with the U.S. investigation told the Miami Herald that Ortega Diaz is “Venezuelan Official 1” listed in the charging document and is suspected of accepting bribes from businessman Carlos Enrique Urbano Fermín, whose companies did business with subsidiaries of the national oil company, PDVSA.

Urbano Fermín is accused of participating in a money laundering conspiracy in Miami federal court and using an “intermediary” lawyer close to Ortega to pay him a bribe totaling $100,000 through US banks in 2017.

Ortega Díaz, meanwhile, has categorically rejected the accusations that he accepted bribes, pointing out that the Maduro regime is manipulating the US justice system through an alleged smear operation against him carried out by the current Maduro attorney general, Tarek William Saab, who would be extorting Urbano Fermín to force him to testify against Ortega under threat of harming his brother, warned.

“The information I have is that Saab sent Carlos Enrique Urbano to the United States to raise a story against me, pressing because they have his brother in prison, because they can kill him and torture him,” Ortega said in a telephone interview with El Nuevo. Herald in April 2020.

