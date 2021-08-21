Mae Whitman coming out of former Disney star: “I’m pansexual”

American actress, who emerged thanks to the series broadcast on Disney Channel, Mae Whitman has recently jumped to the center of attention. The 33-year-old interpreter did it recently coming out, through their Twitter profile, declaring their own pansexuality. Famous face thanks to teen comedy The ACE in the sleeve and to the dramatic We are infinite, next to Emma Watson, the actress has therefore vented, proudly revealing her identity. So here are his words.

Mae Whitman reveals she is pansexual: her confession makes the rounds of social media

Famous to the public for the role of Anne Marks in Good Girls, Mae Whitman is one of the many stars who have chosen to share a delicate moment like coming out on their social networks. As well as the actor Elliot Page, who continues to tell the stages of her transition on her Instagram profile, Whitman also wanted to make fans participate in her own confession. “I just take a moment to say that I am so proud to be even a small part of a show like The Owl House (LGBTQ + themed series). Being pansexual too, as I was growing up I wish I had had such incredible characters in my life as Amity and Luz. Queer representation is very important. Keep it up world!“

Just taking a moment to say I am SO proud to be even a small part of a show like The Owl House. Being pansexual myself, I wish I had such incredible characters like Amity and Luz in my life when I was growing up. Queer representation is sososo important:,) keep it up world! #TOH pic.twitter.com/B3C71c24aN – mae whitman (@maebirdwing) August 16, 2021

Mae Whitman then continued her confession, explaining what is meant by “pansexuality”. In this regard, in fact, the 33-year-old interpreter has chosen to share a link explanatory, trying to clear a concept that not many may not yet be familiar with. Give wide resonance to gender issues it can be useful to further broaden the vision of the spectrum of sexuality, which should not be seen as being categorized into watertight compartments. “For me it means knowing that I could fall in love with people of all genders. This is the word that suits me best, and I am proud And happy to be part of the Bi + community.”- finally concluded Mae Whitman.

READ ALSO: Scarlett Johansson mother bis: Cosmo was born, Colin Jost’s first child [FOTO]