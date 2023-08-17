Maeke Towers thanks millionaire soccer player couple for success of “Lala”: “Kardashians Latina”

The Puerto Rican singer has confirmed that the wife of a successful international player was instrumental in catapulting his song “Lala” to worldwide fame. who is it about?

Maike Towers has confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner, Georgina Rodríguez, was the key to the success of her song “Lala”. , Creation: Libero / Instagram

Myke Towers’ song “Lala” is the Latin artist’s most successful song in recent months, however, the singer confessed in a recent interview that the popularity of her song was due to special personnel, a businesswoman and an international couple. Footballer. Do you want to know what he said and who he is?

Michael Anthony Torres Monge, better known by his stage name Mayke Towersreleased his song “Lala” 4 months ago via YouTube, where it already has 184 million views, moreover, it is ranked second in the top music videos. But not only went viral on tiktokOne of the most successful platforms of the moment.

Towers was in a conversation on the channel AlofokRadioshow, in which he talked about his upcoming projects, his current fame and more details. However, there was one detail that attracted attention, as the interpreter of “Bandit” revealed The credit for the success of her theme goes to Georgina Rodríguez,

“I’m here to publicly thank Georgina, wife, Cristiano Ronaldo’s wife with all due respect. This was the first one for me to start playing the song, said the artist.

But not only that, as he describes it as “the Kim Kardashian of Latino”. “All those women watch his shows on Netflix. There’s no video for that song and it’s got 100,000 views. How is that possible?” Added.

What does Myke Towers’ new song “Lala” mean?

The Puerto Rican singer’s theme has an erotic connotation, similarly to “Lalala”. symbolizing the movement of the tongue while practicing oral sex.