Maestro Michele Affidato rewards the winners of the Sanremo Christian Song Festival with his works – Sanremonews.it

The goldsmith master Michele Affidato, pays homage with his works to the first edition of the Christian Song Festival 2022, which will be held in the afternoon, from 2.30 pm to 7.30 pm, on 3, 4 and 5 February 2022, in the Auditorium of Villa Santa Clotilde, Opera Don Orione di Sanremo.

Its prizes are added to the official ones, created by the Abruzzese craftsman Marco Lombardi, which will be delivered to the winners of the first edition of the Sanremo Christian Song Festival 2022. Maestro Michele Affidato made his creation entirely by hand, on a silver plate , painted with fire enamels and gold leaf, which depicts a cross intersected by a treble clef, alongside a palm tree and a lion. It wants to symbolize the union between the Christian faith and music, represented by the cross and the treble clef, while the palm with the lion represents the symbol of the city of Sanremo. The graphics are similar to that of the trophies created by the Lombardi brothers.

Michele Affidato has received numerous awards for his art, which sees the creation of various awards for national and international events, for exhibitions and fashion shows, as well as the creation of jewels for personalities from the world of entertainment, sport and culture, including which includes the Nobel Rita Levi Montalcini, the Nobel Lech Walesa, Prince Albert of Monaco, the Presidents of the Italian Republic Ciampi, Napolitano and Mattarella. He is also the author of awards for film reviews, silver ribbons for television series, including Taormina Film Fest, Magna Grecia Film Festival, the Basilicata International Award.

Prestigious personalities of world cinema have been awarded with his works, such as Sophia Loren, Oliver Stone, Richard Gere, Nicole Kidman, Willem Dafoe, Christopher Lambert, kabir Bedi. Of great importance are the special prizes he has been making for the Sanremo Festival for several years. He was awarded the nomination of UNICEF National Ambassador for his great interest in the social dimension of life.

Equally relevant is his artistic commitment in the field of sacred art. In fact, he has made works for Pope Benedict and Pope Francis. Finally, the gifts he bestowed on the President of the Italian Republic Sergio Mattarella are of enormous value.