Maëva Ghennam finds her former best friend Akram and humiliates him: “How does it feel to ride in a clio?”

Last March, Maëva Ghennam and Akram, her stylist, assistant and best friend, have decided not to work together anymore. Rumors of betrayal circulated on the web, but Maëva spoke on the networks to reveal that they had only had an argument.

Akram therefore left Dubai and returned to Paris to live a normal life. He would currently work in a Dior boutique. Passing through the capital to recharge after the affair of her leaked nude photo, the star of Marseilles took the opportunity to find his former BFF … And we can say that the reunion was amazing.

“How’s life without Maeva Ghennam?“

Maëva couldn’t help but spoof him: “He rolls in twingo brother! How’s life in Paris? How’s life without Maeva Ghennam? What’s it like to live paying for everything? Because before I was the pigeon who paid you everything (…) What does it feel like now to pay at the restaurant, to pay on uber, to pay for gas? (…) How does it feel, when for a whole year you drove a 4×4 Rolls Royce and a pink Brabus, to switch to clios, DS3, clio 2? (…) After having had a driver in a luxury van, how does it feel to go to work on a scooter? (…) What does it feel like to go from all to nothing? (…) How does it feel to have an empty wrist, without my Rolex?” she scoffed.

“I normally live like normal people“

“It’s a return to normal life, I live normally like normal people. We adapt, we have no choice! And I love the e-scooter. I work, I put money aside. I bought my own car, I’m going to buy my own apartment” replied Akram, obviously a little tired.

The words of Maëva Ghennam were obviously said in a humorous tone. “I’m proud of you my baby, he works at Dior Montaigne, he’s the best salesman, and he takes pictures he’s a star” she also confessed at the end. But they still shocked some Internet users.