Mafia Definitive Edition leads the list of free games for November

The advances of recent days with the leaks on the PS Now games of November are confirmed in the announcement, by the curators of the PlayStation Blog, of the next titles destined to land in Sony’s subscription service.

From tomorrow, Tuesday 2 November, PS Now subscribers will be able to access in game streaming or download “for free” on PS4 or PS5 a rich selection of video games, starting with Mafia Definitive Edition.

The new version of the 2K Games blockbuster updated in graphics and gameplay mechanics by the Hangar 13 team will accompany other no less interesting titles, such as the gem platform Celeste (which has just left the Xbox Game Pass catalog), the iconic JRPG Final Fantasy IX and the sandbox experience Totally Reliable Delivery Service.

PlayStation Now: November 2021 games

Mafia: Definitive Edition

Heavenly

Final Fantasy IX

Totally Reliable Delivery Service

The games listed will become part of the digital offer reserved for PlayStation Now subscribers from 2 November and will remain there indefinitely, with the exception of Mafia Definitive Edition. Tommy Angelo’s emulators will be able to relive his criminal adventures on the streets of Lost Heaven on PlayStation Now until Monday 28 February 2022. To find out more, we refer you to our review of Mafia Definitive Edition.