Tech

Mafia Definitive Edition leads the list of free games for November

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee12 hours ago
0 31 1 minute read

The advances of recent days with the leaks on the PS Now games of November are confirmed in the announcement, by the curators of the PlayStation Blog, of the next titles destined to land in Sony’s subscription service.

From tomorrow, Tuesday 2 November, PS Now subscribers will be able to access in game streaming or download “for free” on PS4 or PS5 a rich selection of video games, starting with Mafia Definitive Edition.

The new version of the 2K Games blockbuster updated in graphics and gameplay mechanics by the Hangar 13 team will accompany other no less interesting titles, such as the gem platform Celeste (which has just left the Xbox Game Pass catalog), the iconic JRPG Final Fantasy IX and the sandbox experience Totally Reliable Delivery Service.

PlayStation Now: November 2021 games

  • Mafia: Definitive Edition
  • Heavenly
  • Final Fantasy IX
  • Totally Reliable Delivery Service

The games listed will become part of the digital offer reserved for PlayStation Now subscribers from 2 November and will remain there indefinitely, with the exception of Mafia Definitive Edition. Tommy Angelo’s emulators will be able to relive his criminal adventures on the streets of Lost Heaven on PlayStation Now until Monday 28 February 2022. To find out more, we refer you to our review of Mafia Definitive Edition.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee12 hours ago
0 31 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

How to restore right click menu on Windows 11

1 day ago

Apple, total goodbye to the 21.5-inch iMac with Intel processor

21 hours ago

GTA 6, game development prey to chaos? Known insider goes wild

2 days ago

Dragon Age 4 returns with scary concept art (literally)

1 day ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button