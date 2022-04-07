Mafia, Dia report: ‘Less violence but more infiltration into the economy’

In the report for the first half of 2021, the Anti-Mafia Investigation Directorate explains that the number of mafia-type murders has dropped (from 9 to 2), as have mafia-type associations (from 77 to 57). While the propensity to pollute the legal economy is confirmed by the increase in reports of suspicious transactions and anti-mafia prohibitions

On the one hand, less bloody actions and behaviors capable of causing social alarm, on the other “the tendency of mafia associations to a progressive occupation of the legal market”. This is the pattern outlined by Dia in the report for the first half of 2021. The number of mafia-type murders decreases (from 9 to 2), as does mafia-type associations (from 77 to 57). While the propensity to pollute the legal economy is confirmed by the increase in reports of suspicious transactions and anti-mafia bans.

Covid, Dia: Mafia attempts to infiltrate the economy are growing The Anti-Mafia Investigative Directorate emphasizes an increasing attention placed on possible infiltration in tendering and procurement procedures, but also reveals how “despite the inevitable slowdown of entrepreneurial activities due to the pandemic in the last two years, interest appears to be increasing of criminal organizations for the hoarding of contracts and public works “. “The immediate availability of capital illegally acquired by the mafias could affect, through money laundering activities, the ability of the associations to pollute the economy and infiltrate the public administration to intercept public resources introduced into the production cycle”, underlines the report. The period “remains characterized by the persistence of the Covid-19 pandemic” and the analysis of the crime trend “continues to show how criminal organizations are moving according to a strategy aimed at consolidating control of the territory. This last factor is considered, in fact, a fundamental element for their very survival and an essential condition for any criminal strategy of accumulation of wealth “. It should also be noted that, in the first half of 2021, assets for 129 million and 307 thousand euros were confiscated from organic subjects and connected in various ways to mafia groups. In the same period, seizures were carried out for a value of 93 million 771 thousand euros.

Interest in technology Criminal factions are also interested “in the most modern technologies and in particular in all the tools that allow a rapid and invisible passage of money” evidenced by the use “of payments made with cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and more recently Monero that do not allow tracking. and escape banking monitoring “, reads the report which then cites, as” new money laundering threats “also the NFT procedures,” non fungible token “,” when they could be aimed at hiding the illicit origin of the capital used for transactions “. New trends The ‘Ndrangheta is “silent but more alive than ever in its business-entrepreneurial vocation”: without abandoning the role of leader in the international trafficking of cocaine, “it could attempt a further expansion of its illicit business also through possible changes in the criminal balance with associations of different matrix “. Meanwhile, online “the use of social networks to share textual messages and explicit audiovisual fragments of Camorra inspiration is increasingly frequent”.