Mafia in the fish market, the entrepreneur De Santis returns to freedom

The entrepreneur Maurizio De Santis, arrested with Giuseppe D’Alterio and Giuseppe Montella last September as part of the operation called ‘Octopus’ on charges of attempted extortion and acts of unlawful competition aggravated by mafia method.

The investigation, coordinated by the DDA, had brought to light episodes of attempted extortion and illicit competition between 2016 and 2018, committed with violence and threats aggravated by the mafia method in the context of sale of fish products in the markets of Latina and Cisterna. The investigating judge of the Court of Rome Ranazzi, accepting the defense request, represented by the lawyer Antonello Madeo, revoked all precautionary measures against the fish entrepreneur founding who was under house arrest.

The accusations against the entrepreneur, underlines the defense, who had also suffered the arson of a van, “were brought by a competitor with whom he had been in dispute for years over competition issues, as well as by the collaborators of justice Riccardo Agostino and Renato Pugliese and just listening to the recording would have revealed an antithetical scenario to that outlined in the precautionary custody order, that is to say that the collaborators of justice had been instructed by the alleged victim of De Santis to force him with the strongest manners to leave the markets of Latina and Cisterna, in order to leave the field free to the historical competitor.