Mafia series with Stallone gets premiere date

The Tulsa King series, with star Sylvester Stallone in the role of a mob capo trying to get back on his feet, got a premiere date on Paramount+. With the creation of Taylor Sheridan, screenwriter nominated for an Oscar for the original screenplay of At Any Cost (2016), the first two episodes of the attraction arrive on the streaming service on November 13. New chapters will always premiere on Sundays on the platform.

Tulsa King tells the story of Dwight Manfredi (Stallone), nicknamed “The General”. Known for his services as a capo for the New York Mafia, he is released from prison after 25 years. Abandoned by “the family”, he is forced to settle in Oklahoma and tries to build a criminal organization from scratch.

Very active in Hollywood as a screenwriter – he wrote Sicario (2015) and Without Remorse (2021), among other films –, Sheridan also has three more series under the Paramount+ umbrella: Yellowstone, a drama with Kevin Costner that goes into its fifth season. , and the recent Mayor of Kingstown and 1883. He has also directed three feature films – among them, the recent Those Who Wish Me Dead (2021), starring Angelina Jolie.

Sheridan leads the creative team alongside the experienced Terence Winter, producer of the mafia series The Sopranos and Boardwalk Empire and Oscar nominee for the screenplay adapted from The Wolf of Wall Street (2013).

In addition to Stallone, the cast of Tulsa King includes Domenick Lombardozzi (The Irishman), Andrea Savage (Vice), Martin Starr (Silicon Valley) and Garrett Hedlund (Mudbound: Tears Over Mississippi).