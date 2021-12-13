Mafiascism: the real conspiracy. Organized crime in power around the world





Cinema teaches, journalism ignores. The last (?) “Opium war” was the US one in Vietnam; the consequence was that the opium of the “golden triangle” passed from the “Marseillais” to the Italian-American “Cosa Nostra”. The handover was documented by a ’71 film “The French Connection”, starring Gene Hackman, in which the New York police unleash (only) the Marseillais. No journalist has ever talked about these events. In the cinema, however, not all directors believed in the war in defense of freedom, as in “Green Berets” with John Wayne. Set in those years the film “Dirty deeds”, which tells of the conquest of Australia by “Cosa Nostra”, with the motivation that “Our boys go to Vietnam to get their hands on heroin, and we will also bring it in Sidney “. But even “Apocalipse now” makes no secret that within the “golden triangle” real kingdoms could exist, in the hands of US traffickers (Marlon Brando). Also very explanatory is the film “American gangster” with Denzel Washington who transports drugs from the “golden triangle” into “comfortable” coffins of US soldiers, who died in Viet-nam.

In the self-presentation article of the book “The conspiracy in power” the philosopher Donatella Di Cesare (columnist) tells us that conspiracy is also a “psychic pathology”, perhaps she will be able to demonstrate it in the 120 pages of the book. No mention in the article of the biggest problem of world politics, particularly in those of authoritarian regimes: the excessive power of the mafia.

No political (or philosophical) analysis today can pretend to ignore the presence of organized crime within the “control room” in most states. As in the days of Nazism, governments are in the hands of criminals who, even today, also create secret wars in order to appropriate lucrative markets, be they drugs or mines. Nazism has been replaced by Mafiascism that characterizes governments where the fight against crime is only formal or verbal. When there is.

