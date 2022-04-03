Magallanes (Venezuela) announce Yadier Molina as new manager

St. Louis Cardinals star receiver Yadier Molina will be the new manager of Navegantes del Magallanes in the Venezuelan winter league, the team announced.

Molina, who will play his last season in the Major Leagues this year, was officially presented on Saturday by the Venezuelan ninth through an Instagram Live.

“Happy, thank you very much for the words of support. We will look for that championship,” said the Puerto Rican, wearing the team’s number from Florida, where MLB spring training is held.

Magallanes, current champions of the Venezuelan league, fell in the semifinals of the 2022 Caribbean Series against Caimanes de Barranquilla, a team that eventually won the event.

Molina, future Hall of Famer, confirmed that he is available to lead Puerto Rico in the 2023 World Classic.

Winner of nine Gold Gloves and the same number of selections to the All-Star Game, Molina won the World Series with the Cardinals in 2006 and 2011. He hit a career average of .280 with 171 home runs and 998 RBIs. Likewise, in 2018, he won the Roberto Clemente award for his community work off the pitch. He is a two-time World Baseball Classic silver medalist.