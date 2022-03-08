Magaly Medina viral tiktok her story behind her nickname ‘magpie’: Who gave her the famous ‘chapa’? fernando vivas entertainment | SHOWS

Magaly Medina, like Gisela Valcarcel, is the queen of Peruvian television. The driver has remained in the memory of all Peruvians as a result of her show program that she makes “tremble”, until today, all the local show business. However, many have wondered where his nickname ‘magpie’ came from.

The journalist has confessed on more than one occasion that her goal was not to enter television, but to end up writing books, but life took her down another path that “is not poetry.” Magaly Medina is known for having undressed ampays and end marriages like the recent case of Melissa Paredes and Rodrigo Cuba.

The ATV driver has earned the enmity of many characters and even defamation complaints. The most controversial was the lawsuit filed by the footballer Paolo Guerrero which led her to be behind bars for five months with producer Ney Guerrero.

HOW WAS THE NICKNAME ‘MAGPLAY’ BORN?

Around 1999, Magaly was interviewed on the China Chang program where she had a fun encounter with ‘Mascaly’ for the first time. In that conversation, the driver told who was the person who gave her her famous nickname: “magpie”.

“ You know that the first person who told me ‘magpie’ was a great friend of mine named Fernando Vivas, who is a critic for television and for Caretas . He affectionately always said ‘magpies’ to me and two more friends, so when he told me for the first time, I say it publicly, I love it when they call me ‘magpie‘” Magaly said at the time.

The controversial driver revealed that she is not bothered by nicknames because it is part of her job, however, she did make it clear that the only thing that bothers her is when they mess with her work to stain it.

THE BOOK BY FERNANDO VIVAS ABOUT MAGALY

In ‘My favorite monsters’, Fernando Vivas literally gets into the jaws and entrails of three public ‘characters’, two from television and one from politics, whom he knows very, very well: Magaly Medina and Laura Bozzo, as well as Alejandro Toledo.

But definitely, the juicy dish is in the first two, especially in Magaly, who confesses, he was his close friend many years ago before it became ‘a fire-breathing dragon’. It was Vivas who baptized her as ‘Urraca’ and they lived a love and hate story.

Journalist Fernando Vivas published his book ‘My favorite monsters’, where he talks about Magaly Medina.