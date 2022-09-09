Magazine founder snitches on Angelina Jolie and reveals that actress leaked information about romance with Brad Pitt

The emergence of the couple “Brangelina”, in 2005, caused a furor in the entertainment world – and it seems that the person responsible for arranging the act of the stars together for the first time was Angelina Jolie herself. This Thursday (8), the website Page Six had access to an excerpt from the book by the co-founder of Rolling Stone magazine, Jann Wenner, who confirmed that the actress would have been responsible for the tip to the paparazzi that gave rise to the first photo. with Brad Pitt.

The revelation comes in the memoir “Like A Rolling Stone,” which will be released on September 13. Wenner, who also owned Us Weekly, said the photographer who took the famous photos of the ex-couple received details of where they were staying and what time they would head to the beach for a walk. “We have the photo, we have the proof, we have the world scoop, Brangelina’s debut. The informant was Angelina.”writes the businessman. Remember the image:

@russell_kane The very 1st photo of #Brangelina together was taken outside my beach house in Kenya. The paparazzo rented one of our cottages pic.twitter.com/NNdDZ5XchN — Sharon Forbes (@BlondeMzungu) September 20, 2016

The stars of “Mr. and Mrs. Smith” met on the set of the 2004 film, and rumors soon surfaced that they were having an affair following Pitt and Jennifer Aniston’s divorce. However, the relationship was not confirmed until the couple was seen walking along a beach in Kenya, together with the actress’ adopted son, Maddox. Even so, the two only went public in January 2006, when Jolie confirmed that she was pregnant with their first biological child, Shiloh, born in May of the same year.

The Hollywood stars were married in April 2012 after seven years together but split in 2016 and are still struggling to reach a custody agreement over their children, Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh and twins Vivienne and Knox.

Recently, Nouvel – the company founded by the actress – filed a lawsuit against Pitt, asking for US$ 250 million (about R$ 1.3 billion) from the star. The actor is accused of “taking possession” of the Chateau Miraval winery, purchased by the two in 2008, when they were still together. Also according to Page Six, the Oscar winner would have done it in retaliation for the couple’s divorce and the fight over custody of the heirs.

