Magazine tells how Brad Pitt’s relationship with his children is, and reveals if the star is dating

Goodbye to single days? It looks like Brad Pitt is making the most of his time on and off screen. That’s because, according to statements by a source to People magazine this Wednesday (27), the 58-year-old star is “living his best life” after the separation from Angelina Jolie.

“He has a great group of artist friends that he spends time with in Los Angeles. He’s dating, but not in a serious relationship.”, revealed the insider. However, the informant noted that the heartthrob’s intention is to prioritize quality time with the six heirs he shares with his ex-wife: Maddox, 20, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and twins Vivienne and Knox. , 14 years old. “Brad has dinner with his youngest kids when they’re all in LA. Since the kids are older now, they have their own life and friends. Brad still has a good relationship with them.”he added.

Continue after Advertising

The ex-couple was together from 2005 to 2016, when they began a legal battle until they legally divorced in 2019. During this period, Pitt has already sparked dating speculation with singers Lykke Li and Andra Day, in addition to the “Arrested Development” actress. , Alia Shawkat. The rumors were denied. Since then, a single relationship has been confirmed by Page Six in 2020, model Nicole Poturalski.

Currently, the Hollywood icon, who was also married to “Friends” star Jennifer Aniston and was engaged to Gwyneth Paltrow, is having fun while promoting his new action movie “Bullet Train,” also starring Joey King. , Brian Tyree Henry, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Sandra Bullock. “It was a big project for him to film after months of COVID lockdown. The shooting schedule was intense and challenging for him. he loved. He feels great about the movie.”shared the source.

The Oscar winner has also been busy with his production company Plan B, as well as running Château Miraval, an sprawling winery in Correns, France, which he bought with Jolie in 2008. “He is really enjoying Miraval and has always invested his profits in it. He loves architecture, he loves creativity. He is living his best life under the circumstances.”, added the next person. The protagonist of “Maléfiola” even sold her stakes in the property in October 2021, causing the star to face several lawsuits to cancel the transaction.

Continue after Advertising

Tyler Durden’s “Fight Club” interpreter recently paid $40 million for a nearly 100-year-old mansion on a cliff in the Carmel Highlands, along California’s central coast. Local agents believe this was the most expensive sale ever made in the area.