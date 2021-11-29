Magdalena Andersson has been re-appointed as Prime Minister of Sweden

On Monday, the Swedish Parliament again approved the appointment of Magdalena Andersson as prime minister, following her resignation last Wednesday, which took place a few hours after her inauguration. As mentioned on that occasion, Andersson will be the first woman to hold the post of prime minister in the history of Sweden. Andersson’s second appointment as prime minister was approved with 101 votes in favor, 75 abstentions and 171 against (just under half of the parliament: Swedish parliamentary rules provide that a prime minister or prime minister can be appointed even if voted by a minority of the parliament, provided that the votes against do not exceed 175).

Andersson is 54 years old and a member of the Social Democrats. She had gained the confidence of the Swedish parliament last Wednesday, two weeks after the resignation of Prime Minister Stefan Löfven, of whom she was finance minister. However, Andersson had resigned a few hours after his inauguration: Parliament had approved a budget law presented by the opposition and alternative to that of the government and Andersson, defeated at the first important vote and dropped by some government allies, had considered it appropriate to resign .

Andersson will now have to form a minority government that should lead the country until the next elections, which will be held in September 2022.

Sweden: investiture vote on Magdalena Andersson (SS&D). Confidence: 101

No confidence: 173

Abstain: 75 With less than 175 no confidence votes, Andersson is reapproved as prime minister. She will form a one party minority government consisting of her Social Democrats (SS&D). – Europe Elects (@EuropeElects) November 29, 2021

