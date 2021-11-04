Magdalena Andersson will be the first female premier in Sweden – Europe

Model student, high-level swimmer, finance minister and now leader of the social democrats, as such in the process of becoming premier of the Swedish government. Magdalena Andersson likes to beat the primates and thus will also be the first woman to lead an executive in Sweden, the only one in the Nordic countries to have not yet had a prime minister, despite the fact that gender equality has been a consolidated reality for some time. “I accepted to be president of the party because I know that Sweden can do better and I know that it is we, the Social Democrats, who must take Sweden forward.” His first words after the election by acclamation at the party congress in Gothenburg are more than a generic statement of circumstances, they are the opening words of a government program whose priorities the future prime minister has already clarified: the climate, “the recovery of democratic control “over schools and the health system after a wave of privatizations and the fight against” segregation “and violent gangs that the government of the resigning Stefan Löfven has so far failed to counter. Key points in line with a profile that as finance minister she summarized on the government website: “Creating socially and ecologically sustainable and equally distributed growth is one of the crucial issues of our time. It is also an issue in which Sweden has good prospects to be on the front line “. Ambitious goals, with a road by no means downhill since the formation of his government. The parliamentary process that will bring Andersson to the top of the executive will begin when Löfven, still prime minister, will formalize his resignation announced in August for the month of November, after seven years of premiership and a complicated political crisis in early summer. The first obstacle will be to secure the support of environmentalists, the Left party and the Center party, indispensable for the formation of the government. Once the parliamentary vote has been collected, the new premier will have to govern with an eye on the electoral campaign and the vote scheduled for September 2022, with polls that do not reward the Social Democrats and that the future premier will have to try to straighten out against a dangerous opponent: the Conservative party led by Ulf Kristersson who has allied with the anti-immigration party of the Swedish Democrats. A battle that promises to be tough against a far right that in the last ten years has strengthened also thanks to a widespread sense of unease with regard to substantial migratory flows that have only been resized after a substantial crackdown by the Löfven government in 2016.