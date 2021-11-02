Mager challenges Auger-Aliassime, for Sonego there is Fritz

For two sets he put on the ropes one of the strongest and most talented tennis players of the tour: then he paid for the fatigue and the return of his opponent. Gianluca Mager at the “Rolex Paris Masters”, eighth and last ATP Masters 1000 of the year, left the scene at his debut in the main draw endowed with a prize pool of 2,603,700 euros that is being disputed on the fast indoor of the Palais Omnisport in Paris-Bercy.

The 26-year-old from Sanremo, n.66 ATP, promoted by the qualifiers, was beaten in comeback for 46 64 61, after nearly two hours of struggle, from the Canadian Felix Auger Aliassime, 11 of the ranking and 9 of the seeding.

There were no precedents between the Ligurian and the 21-year-old from Montreal. Mager started without any awe and, supported by a rather effective serve, he remained hooked to the 21-year-old from Montreal, ready to take advantage of any opportunity. And the opportunity not to be missed happened in the ninth game: Auger-Aliassime committed two double faults and the Ligurian took advantage of it to snatch the joke, then ensuring the first set for 6-4 (with the service turn up to then more complicated).

The balance also continued in the second set with Mager who played his best tennis, not only thanks to the serve but above all by always hitting well in advance. In the tenth game, however, with two free and a questionable choice he conceded all together the first three break points of the match, as many set points: he canceled the first but on the second he committed a double fault, with the Canadian who threw a sigh of relief (6-4).

In the middle of the decisive fraction, the first serve has given up a bit the blue who in the fourth game granted the break, then confirmed by Auger-Aliassime (who on the contrary has started to field 88% of prime). 4-1. In the sixth game Mager gave up the bar for the second time in a row (5-1), in the following one he canceled as many match-points with two “murderous” responses: the Canadian wasted the third by sending out the forehand, the fourth still the Ligurian with an open forehand cross but on the fifth the 21 year old from Montreal has filed the practice (6-1) on a right out of the blue.