Maggie and Negan already have company in ‘The Walking Dead: Isle of the Dead’ (and we don’t know if it’s good or bad) – TV6 News

While we assimilate the news of Melissa McBride’s departure from the spin-off of Carol and Daryl, the first main character signing of the series set in Manhattan has been announced.

Maggie and Negan they will not be alone in front of Isle of the Deadthe ‘spin-off’ of The Walking Dead that AMC recently ordered. In it, Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan return as the survivors facing each other to live an adventure in a Manhattan that has been, like the rest of the world, devastated by zombies, but they will not be the only protagonists. In fact, the first signing of another of the protagonists of the successor series to the long-running zombie fiction has already come to light.

As confirmed dead lineGaius Charles, whom we already know for his role as Shane Ross in Grey’s Anatomy and his work as Smash Williams in Friday Night Lights, joins the cast of the series to get into the skin of another of the main characters: Isaac.

Few details are known at plot level about Isle of the Deadsince the ground for her will have to be paved (we hope) by the original series, but lThe first description of the character seems to indicate that his personality will fit perfectly with the complicated dynamic that Maggie and Negan are destined to maintain. As it has been known, Izaak will be “confident, ruthless and unwavering in his search for what he considers justice” and will be located in the fine line that can sometimes exist between being a hero or a villain.

Izaak wants the world around him to be safe for his wife and daughters, while still dealing with a loss from the past that still haunts him to this day. In addition, his humor is also changeable and it will be difficult to quickly decide what opinion we have about the character.

The first signing of Isle of the Dead It comes just after knowing a great change in the cast in another of the ‘spin-off’ that the franchise The Walking Dead had in the works: Melissa McBride’s departure from the still-untitled series that was to follow in the footsteps of Daryl and Carol. As announced, the fact that filming will take place in Europe makes logistics impossible for the actress, who has finally had to leave the project and will now only star Daryl.

About ‘Isle of the Dead’

With a series of projects already on the table to continue the franchise, AMC surprised us a few months ago with the announcement of a series starring Negan and Maggie, irretrievable enemies since he beat her husband to death in one of the most difficult scenes of the original series to forget.





However, the last season of The Walking Dead has worked diligently to continue building their complex relationship and, Although there is still a lot to happen in the final stretch of eight episodes, we have seen giant steps on the road to reconciliation.

Isle of the Dead this set in manhattanthough we don’t know what will get the characters there, and It will premiere sometime in 2023.

Furthermore, Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan serve as executive producers of the project along with Eli Jorné, who is in charge of the functions of ‘showrunner’. At the moment, the official order goes through a first season of six episodes. Will they manage to captivate the audience?

