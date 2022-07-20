Maggie and Negan will star in ‘Isle of the Dead’, the new spin-off of ‘The Walking Dead’

Thoughis coming to an end, the television universe is more alive than ever. to the already knowna series starring Daryl and Carol, was announced todaya spin-off in the form of a miniseries that will have Negan and Maggie as protagonists.

The miniseries that will premiere in 2023 will have a total of six episodes and will return both Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan in the roles of Maggie and Negan respectively.

Isle of the Dead It will tell us the story of these two characters traveling to a post-apocalyptic Manhattan. The city is in ruins, filled with the undead and denizens who have made New York City their own world of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror.

Eli Jorné (“The Walking Dead”) will serve as showrunner for the series. In the words of Dan McDermott, president of entertainment for AMC Studios, “It’s a big day for the expanding universe we’re building around ‘The Walking Dead.’ Not only does it add another compelling series to the saga, it expands our narrative around two unforgettable characters that fans have come to love and love.” hate, brilliantly played by Lauren and Jeffrey.“

He also added that “It also allows us to explore a corner of this universe located on the island of Manhattan, with an iconic skyline that takes on a very different meaning when viewed through a zombie apocalypse.“