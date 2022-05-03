Maggie arrives in the Commonwealth in the first image of the final stretch of ‘The Walking Dead’

The third part of season 11 of the zombie fiction will be released in the second half of 2022 and will be the final outcome of the original series of the franchise.

The final stretch of season 11 of The Walking Dead will be the one that puts the final touch to the long-running zombie fiction after more than a decade of travel, but We are still several months away from its debut on AMC and eight episodes with the mission of providing the best possible ending to the fans of the series. And things do not exactly start from a quiet place after the outcome of the second half of the eleventh installment.

Since it premiered in the summer of last year, Season 11 of the series has introduced us to survivors scattered across different communities. Of course, Alexandria, Hilltop and Oceanside, but also the huge Commonwealth, the great addition to the universe of The Walking Dead. A huge and advanced community that brings together different groups of survivors, which has more than 50,000 members and who have a life that is the closest thing we have seen to date to what life was like before the zombie apocalypse.

Despite the fact that, in general terms, it is a perfectly organized society, All that glitters is not gold in the Commonwealth. Its governor is Pamela Milton (Laila Robins), but her right-hand man, Lance Hornsby (Josh Hamilton) is the closest thing to a villain in the current situation. Community operations director, Hornsby has been using the military to control any rival group and violently eliminate any threat both internal and external. And Maggie and Hilltop defied him by refusing to join the Commonwealth, which quickly put them in his crosshairs.

In the last episode of the second part of season 11, ‘Acts of God’ (11×16), Lance, after understanding that the negotiation with Maggie is not going to settle with the result that he would like, began to plan an attack. Her ally Leah (Lynn Collins) tries to eliminate her, while the Commonwealth soldiers betray Daryl, Aaron and Gabriel. With the confrontation on the table and with some survivors of the gigantic community willing to uncover their scandals, Lance will have taken control of Alexandria, Hilltop and Oceanside when we meet them again in the first episode of part three.

On these lines you can see the small preview of the new episodes with which the second part was dismissed, but now Duane Charles Manwiller, the director of photography for the zombie fiction in its final season, has shared an image on his Instagram account with an important clue about Maggie’s immediate future.

Maggie enters the Commonwealth in the final stretch of ‘The Walking Dead’

In the image shared by the photographer on the social network, Maggie (Lauren Cohan) it appears to be at the railway station which functions as the government center for the commonwealtha location that has appeared regularly in season 11 and is absolutely key for the community.

From Union Station it functions as a transportation hub, and as the seat of government, it houses several important offices such as communications, security, and community legal affairs. Likewise, it was also the place chosen for the celebration of the Halloween masquerade ball.

But the question is: What is Maggie doing there? We will have to discover the answer when the final stretch of The Walking Dead or, at least, the first confirmed details begin to come to light, which at the moment are still very few. However, the presence of Lauren Cohan’s character there raises expectations and makes us believe that the Hilltop leader will be willing to walk into the lion’s den to defend what she worked so hard to build.

What is clear is that whatever happens in the Commonwealth, Maggie is destined to end up in Manhattan alongside the man who cold-bloodedly murdered her husband, Glenn. Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan will star in Isle of the Dead, a series set in a Big Apple infested with the undead that will shoot this summer for a 2023 premiere.

