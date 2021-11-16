Maggie Gyllenhaal: family business

He conquered the Lido of Venice with “The Lost Doughter“, Film adaptation of the novel by Elena Ferrante, winning the award for best screenplay. Actress from a young age, Maggie Gyllehaal celebrates its forty-four years with one more experience behind it: that of directing. His latest film is the culmination of a not indifferent artistic maturity: the proof that hard work and good genetics always lead to excellent results. Multifaceted, versatile, she has interpreted the most disparate roles, acting on the stage and behind a camera for both the small and the big screen.

Maggie Gyllenhaal, at the registry office Margolit Ruth Gyllenhaal, was born in New York November 16, 1977. The father Stephen is a director, while the mother Naomi Foner is a screenwriter. We can therefore say that Maggie grows on bread and cinema. In 1992 it was her father who offered her the first cinematic experience with “Waterland – Memories of love“. The following year the young woman is again directed by her parent on the set of the film “A dangerous woman“And in 1998 in”Homegrown – I love planting“.

Maggie Gyllenhaal in “Family Affairs” – Photo Credits: imdv.com

After graduating from the Harvard-Westlake prep school from Los Angeles, the city where he spent part of his youth, he returned to the Big Apple, where he enrolled in the Columbia University in Eastern literature and religions. Meantime Maggie continues to act and in 2001 appears with his brother Jake in the famous film “Donnie Darko“. The following year he obtained his first nomination for the ai Golden Globe for “Secretary“, Comedy directed by Steven Shainberg in which she plays the difficult role of a self-harming woman. The career proceeds at full speed with “The orchid thief” And “Confessions of a Dangerous Mind“, In which the actress works alongside actors of the caliber of George Clooney And Drew Barrymore.

Maggie then, Giselle in the film starring Julia Roberts “Monalisa Smile“. In 2005 she transforms into a seductive singer thanks to “Happy Endings“, While in”Men women“Plays the role of Elaine, girl about to build a family. His career does not include moments of respite and his performance in “True as fiction“Certainly does not go unnoticed, so much so that in 2006 Oliver Stone he wants it in the movie “World Trade Center“. But it is with “Sherry Babe“, Tragedy in which she plays a young drug addict, who Maggie receives his second nomination ai Golden Globes and wins the award at the Stockholm International Film Festival for best actress. With the character of the journalist Jean Craddock in the movie “Crazy Heart“The Gyllenhaal is nominated for the award Oscar for Best Supporting Actress. Among his latest film appearances is “Nanny Matilda and the big bang“, Sequel to Nanny McPhee.

