Maggie Gyllenhaal’s directorial debut in Venice with The Lost Daughter

There are few things in Maggie Gyllenhaal’s life that have changed her existence to the point of disrupting it. Among these, by his own admission, in addition to the records of Patti Smith and the films of Meryl Streep, the novels of Elena Ferrante. It may be for this reason that the American actress of Swedish origins has chosen one of the works of the Neapolitan writer, The dark daughter, for his directorial debut. A debut that intrigues and intrigues to the point of being worth the film The Lost Daughter the pass for the Venice Film Festival 2021. This year in fact for the first time Gyllenhaal will parade on the Lido red carpet as a director in competition and curiosity is already skyrocketing.

Descendant of an ancient and noble Swedish family, Maggie Gyllenhaal is the sister of actor Jake Gyllenhaal as well as the daughter of director Stephen Gyllenhaal and screenwriter Naomi Foner. Born in New York in 1977 and raised in Los Angeles, she studied at Harvard – Westlake prep school, where she graduated in 1995, and graduated in literature and oriental religions from Columbia University in 1999. To pursue a career as an actress, who began very young at just 15, studied at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London and in 2000 made her debut at the theater in Closer by Patrick Marber at the Berkeley Repertory Theater and receives positive reviews. Also acts in The storm, Antony and Cleopatra, The Butterfly Project And Behind closed doors.

Photo credit: George Pimentel – Getty Images

The turning point came in 2002 when, after some hesitation over the film’s anti-feminist message, she accepted the lead role in the Sado-maso comedy. Secretary, which earned her a Golden Globe nomination and critical acclaim. In the same year, he plays a small part in the film The orchid thief and participates in the filming of Confessions of a Dangerous Mind alongside Sam Rockwell, Drew Barrymore, George Clooney and Julia Roberts: a stellar cast that grossed $ 33 million at the box office and enjoyed global success. In 2003 he is again alongside Julia Roberts in Mona Lisa Smile in the role of Giselle. In 2004 he joined the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and in Strip Search she plays an American student in China suspected of terrorism, starring half of the film completely naked. Considered a sex symbol, she is included in the magazine’s “Hot 100 List” Maxim of 2004-05.

The following year he starred in Happy Endings in the role of a singer who simultaneously seduces a young gay musician, played by Jason Ritter, and his wealthy father, played by Tom Arnold. For the occasion, record some songs included in the soundtrack. In 2006, in Men women, co-stars Julianne Moore, David Duchovny and Billy Crudup and plays Elaine, a girl who has been engaged to Tobey for seven years and decides it’s time to settle down and start a family. His performance in True as fiction, as Harold Crick’s love interest, played by Will Ferrell, earns her positive reviews and Mike Straka, of Fox News, writes: “Gyllenhaal has never been so sexy and her chemistry with Ferrell will make her compete for many top-tier films, undoubtedly leaving her indie days behind.” In Oliver Stone’s film World Trade Center, based on the 9/11 attacks on the Twin Towers, plays Allison Jimeno, wife of Will Jimeno. The film receives positive reviews internationally and earns $ 162 million.

Photo credit: Jon Kopaloff – Getty Images

For his performance in the film SherryBaby, as a young drug addict thief trying to put her life in order after prison in order to be reunited with her daughter, receives her second Golden Globes nomination and wins the Best Actress award at the Stockholm International Film Festival. In 2008 she replaced Katie Holmes in the role of Rachel Dawes The dark Knight, sequel to Batman Begins. The film was a huge success and became the fourth highest-grossing film of all time. The pinnacle of his career comes with his first Oscar nomination for Crazy Heart, where she plays a journalist, Jean Craddock, who falls in love with the musician Bad Blake, played by Jeff Bridges, and tries to redeem him while learning the hard way how hard it can be to depend on a man’s mad heart. In addition to being an actress of cinema and theater, in 2014 she made her debut in the TV series The Honorable Woman as the protagonist Nessa Stein, a woman who inherits her father’s arms business as she seeks to promote reconciliation between Israelis and Palestinians.

Complete and committed artist, Maggie Gyllenhaal has always preferred independent films to large productions with a particular predilection, especially since she became the mother of Ramona and Glory Ray (had by Peter Sarsgaard), for the theme of motherhood, which is then the immobile engine of The Lost Daughter, film adaptation of The dark daughter. For her film debut Gyllenhaal chose to stage a complex and multifaceted female character, played by the masterful Olivia Colman (Oscar winner in The favorite) in the cast with Dakota Johnson. The protagonist is called Leda and she is a long-divorced teacher, all dedicated to her daughters and to work. When the daughters leave for Canada to visit their father, she remains alone, but instead of feeling pain or melancholy for the separation, with embarrassment she realizes that she is finally free and life becomes lighter. So she leaves for the sea alone and during the holiday she is intrigued and fascinated by a young mother and her little daughter while watching them on the beach. Troubled by their irresistible relationship, (and their rowdy and threatening extended family), Leda is overwhelmed by her own personal memories and feelings of terror, confusion and intensity experienced in the early stages of motherhood. An impulsive gesture upsets Leda and projects her into the strange and sinister world of her own mind, where she is forced to face the unconventional choices she made when she was a young mother and their consequences.

The film promises great emotions and it could not be otherwise if what Gyllenhaal told at the New Yorker Festival is true, namely that Elena Ferrante granted the rights of her work to the actress as long as she was directing the film, convinced that no one how Maggie would have been able to transpose into the cinema what has already been masterfully told on paper.