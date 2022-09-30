Maggie Q and the murderer with “a life of lies” from “The Protégé”

The star of the series “Nikita” (2010-2013) leads the cast of this film that opens this weekend.

The star of the series “Nikita” (2010-2013) leads the cast of this film that opens this weekend in the United States and in which he has two luxury bodyguards: Samuel L. Jackson and Michael Keaton.

Behind the scenes of “The Protégé” The veteran New Zealand filmmaker Martin Campbell sat down, who in his long career has made outstanding films such as “The Mask of Zorro” (1998) or the James Bond films “GoldenEye” (1995) and “Casino Royale” (2006).

TWO VERY DIFFERENT RELATIONSHIPS

“The Protegé” revolves around Anna (Maggie Q), who as a child was rescued in Vietnam by hit man Moody (Samuel L. Jackson) and raised to become an elite hitwoman.

Anna hides her criminal activity under the guise of being a bookseller, but her whole life is blown up when she discovers that Moody has been murdered in his own home.

“Moody is all she has,” said Maggie Q in an interview with Efe.

“Her life is actually a lie: the only existence she lives that is true is the one she lives with him. He’s a person who knows her inside out. We all lose people and it’s devastating. But when you only have a person, that loss is very extreme,” he reflected.

Facing the “father-daughter” bond between Moody and Anna, Maggie Q delved into the much more convoluted “cat and mouse” relationship between her character and Rembrandt (Michael Keaton).

This mysterious and seductive man appears to be the greatest enemy Anna has ever encountered.

But Maggie Q explained that “beneath the surface of danger” between them, there’s also unexpected sexual tension “cooking up” and leading to some of the film’s most inspiring and interesting moments.

“When you meet someone who is just like you, or who puts a mirror in front of you, it’s a bit confusing. So seeing these two people out of place is a lot of fun,” he said.

BLOOD AND SWEAT, BUT NO TEARS

“It was a bit scary at first.”

Without losing her smile, Maggie Q thus summed up what it was like to return to action cinema with a film for people over 18 years of age and full of demanding scenes of fights and violence.

“My initial reaction was, ‘Oh, I can do this.’ And then when I got into the rehearsal process, I had that moment of, ‘Oh my god, I’m diving into this again.’ young as when he was doing ‘Nikita’…”, he stated with a laugh.

“I had a ‘flashback’ of that but after five minutes it was like: ‘Okay, this is what I do, I have it’. It all came back to me and the most important thing was that I remembered how much I like it”, told the interpreter whose filmography includes action films such as “Mission: Impossible III” (2006) or “Live Free or Die Hard” (2007).

A “MENTOR” POINTING THE WAY

Throughout the entire interview, Maggie Q repeatedly cited Martin Campbell’s name as “a mentor” to her and as the person who guided her through “The Protégé”

“Martin doesn’t focus on the action in his movies. He feels that if he doesn’t create characters that people care about, the action doesn’t matter,” he said.

The actress extolled Campbell’s perfectionism and revealed that this director arrives three or four hours earlier than expected on the set to review each and every one of the details of the shooting.

“He’s the kind of director that spoils you for life because then you go to other movies and you don’t find filmmakers with that level of dedication,” he concluded. EFE

dvp/bpm/amg

(photo) (video)