Maggie’s Decision on The Walking Dead Connects to World Beyond and the Omaha Massacre

MADRID, 24 Mar. (CultureLeisure) –

In the The Walking Dead season 11 the Commonwealth has attempted to expand its borders and recruit other survivors, including MaggieLauren Cohan who has returned to Hilltop. She refuses to join the Commonwealth, a decision that directly connects to the spin-off. TWD: World Beyond.

((ATTENTION: THIS NEWS CONTAINS SPOILERS))

Thanks to its resources and its advanced society, the commonwealth has recruited most of the main characters of The Walking Dead, including Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Carol (Melissa McBride). Maggie has made it clear that the Hilltop will not accept Lance (Josh Hamilton) and Pamela’s (Laila Robins) offer, as she doesn’t trust them. to be part of the Commonwealth.

“Those people haven’t been tested in 10 years. Do you want to be there when that happens?Maggie asks Lydia (Cassady McClincy) and Elijah (Okea Eme-Akwari). As Cohan’s character points out, Lance and Pamela’s community is very prosperous because nothing has stood in their way. Maggie’s argument for not joining the Commonwealth is reminiscent of what happened to Campus Colony and Omaha in World Beyond.communities that were massacred by the MCA.

Omaha’s fall to the MRC can be attributed to community complacency. They had apparently become dependent on CRM protection and didn’t really have the resources to deal with any threats.

For years its residents lived peacefully and without conflict within the walls of omaha because they did not have to face real tests. They didn’t have to go through the same battles that Alexandria had to go through with the whisperers and the Saviors. In this way, when they faced their first major challenge, an attack from the CRM, their entire society was wiped out..

The destruction of Omaha in The Walking Dead: World Beyond serves as a reminder that as perfect as it seems the commonwealth is not invincible. Like Omaha, it can also go down if an enemy sets their sights on the community. That doesn’t necessarily mean that Maggie is right to turn down your offer.but makes it clear why he is so insistent that Hilltop stay out of the Commonwealth.