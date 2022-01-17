Sports

Maggioni is a disaster, random penalties

Posted on

One word: inadequate. Designator error Rocchi, which sends Maggioni (4.5 rating) for a game that has never been banal. The referee of Lecco everything is wrong, both the technician (two OFR plus one that was spared) and the specification (the OFR saved is for a light red for Altar; yellow a Mancini in midfield it would never have been imposed, it comes because JP10 goes on the scoreboards). Disastrous, it is clear that certain games are not in his strings.

Zaniolo, no penalty

Zaniolo in the area addressed by Coals who, in a slide, stretches his foot and touches the ball just enough to move it to the left: Maggioni has a mitigation, is covered and perhaps does not see the deviation on the ball, Pairetto calls him back to the first OFR.

Zaniolo, Carboni's intervention during Rome-Cagliari

Look at the gallery

Zaniolo, Carboni’s intervention during Rome-Cagliari

Penalty on Sergio Oliveira

Maggioni is much more guilty of the penalty not given (and awarded after the second OFR) for a clearly wide arm of Dalbert on the shot of Sergio Oliveira: the referee signals that there is nothing, and instead there is a lot.

Goldaniga, no penalty

Goldaniga touches the ball with his right arm which, however, is what he needs to cushion the fall: ok, it’s not a penalty.

Altar from red

Altar with the right leg very high below the knee of Felix, hammer foot: it was red to do in the field (other than advantage), to this error is added the serious one of the VAR which does not refer him to the OFR.

VAR: Pairetto 6

From 7, but the choice to “save” (from what?) Maggioni sul missed red at Altare it is very serious.

Rome, Sergio Oliveira immediately decisive: his goal extends Cagliari

Look at the gallery

Rome, Sergio Oliveira immediately decisive: his goal extends Cagliari

Source link

