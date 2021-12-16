The romantic film tonight on TV: “Magic in the Moonlight” Wednesday 15 December 2021 at 9 pm on Iris (Canale 22)

Magic in the Moonlight is a 2014 film written and directed by Woody Allen, starring Emma Stone and Colin Firth.

Stanley Crawford, an internationally renowned illusionist, is hired by his colleague and friend Howard Burkan to unmask Sophie Baker, a young American psychic traveling to Europe, a guest of some of Howard’s family friends, to offer her services as a medium. Stanley, who had already exposed many charlatans before Sophie, suspects that the girl, who in the meantime has won the heart of the family heir and her widowed mother, has fraudulent purposes against the wealthy landlords.

His powers are actually just a fiction. The girl is playing her part because she is hired by Howard who wants to discredit his friend Stanley guilty, according to him, of having been too successful as a magician for his abilities. Despite their differences, however, in the end Stanley and Sophie recognize their mutual feelings and get married.

The US-produced film (with the involvement of Letty Aronson, the director’s younger sister), was shot on a budget of nearly $ 17 million. Shooting for the film begins in July 2013 and ends in October of the same year.[1][2] The first trailer of the film is released on May 21, 2014[3]. Distribution was handled by FilmNation Entertainment. The film was released by Sony Pictures Classics in US cinemas starting August 15, 2014[4] and in the Italian ones, by Warner Bros. starting from 4 December of the same year. The poster of the film depicts the two protagonists on a spring day with a red Alfa Romeo 6C 1750 Gran Sport.

In April 2013, Colin Firth and Emma Stone are the first to sign for the film. They are followed in July by Jacki Weaver, Marcia Gay Harden, and Hamish Linklater.

Directed by Woody Allen

Starring: Emma Stone, Colin Firth, Jacki Weaver, Marcia Gay Harden and Hamish Linklater.

