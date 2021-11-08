Magic Johnson and HIV: the symbolic champion of the fight against AIDS

“God has truly blessed me!” The praise to the Lord this time does not come from a traditional place of worship and prayer, rather it is a reading on Twitter under the profile of Earvin Magic Johnson. The super star of American basketball has in fact completed 30 years of living with HIV.

God has really blessed me! Today marks 30 years living with HIV so the message resonated with me in such a tremendous way. I thank the Lord for keeping me, giving me strength, and guiding me for 62 years but especially the last 30. – Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) November 7, 2021

“I thank the Lord for holding me, giving me strength and guiding me for 62 years but especially the last 30,” writes Johnson in his thanksgiving twitter. On November 7, 1991, the athlete, one of the most famous in the world, presented himself to the cameras of the Forum Club and announced that he had contracted the virus that causes AIDS and that therefore he would retire.

The event was experienced by the country and not only as a tragedy, but the wizard of stars and stripes basketball has shown that, with treatment, there is life after HIV. He played basketball again, first in the 1992 Olympic “Dream Team” and then with the Lakers. The same ones who, up to the age of 32, had taken by the hand, leading them to win five NBA championships and winning him three NBA Most Valuable Player awards. Johnson was the first pick in the 1979 draft and quickly established himself as one of the best players in the league. Until the news came that he had tested positive.

On October 29, 1991, Lakers spokesman John Black explained that Johnson was suffering from “dehydration and fatigue caused by a flu virus.” Magic himself admits to feeling weak: “Your legs are the first things to give.” The work with the physiotherapist is of little use and his weight was also decreasing: “I didn’t weigh myself – he admits – I’m afraid to do it.” Ten days later the announcement arrives confirming the rumors leaked by CNN. Johnson shows himself strong: “I will live a long time and I will be able to enjoy different sides of life.”

It is difficult to believe in those times when AIDS was still a scourge, moreover considered the disease only of homosexuals and drug addicts. Magic Johnson, however, did not use drugs and was heterosexual, had recently married Cookie and was expecting a child. Maybe he didn’t really believe those words either, but he believed in the possibility of stopping the disease and fighting to do it, also thanks to the possibility of undergoing very important therapies. He won and with his return to the field, in that All Star Game in February 1992, he immediately showed the possibility of a normal life even with HIV.

The former number 32 appears today as a solid and happy man, was the coach and president of the Lakers, and is the owner of Magic Johnson Enterprises, a billion-dollar investment business, as well as being co-owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Los Angeles Sparks of the WNBA (the US women’s basketball league). Its history has contributed a lot to change the general perception of evil in the twentieth century. His contribution to the fight against AIDS was a kind of guide: as soon as he was HIV-positive, tens of thousands of young people ran to take the anti-HIV test, and his fight against the virus (thanks to constant treatments and checks and expensive) gave hope to all infected.

Yet, as happens in the debates on social media, there are those who object to the twitter posted on the occasion of the thirtieth anniversary: ​​”Why should God bless you but not the millions of others who have died of diseases? God chooses and who? I did not understand well », writes one user. While there are those who say that in the twenty-first century those treatments that have allowed Johnson to live his life should be accessible to everyone.