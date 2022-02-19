Magic Johnson sends warning to NBA about LeBron James

Getty LeBron James and Russell Westbrook

The team of Los Angeles Lakers they had a disappointing first half of the 2021-22 season. They entered the pre-All-Star break 27-31 and ranked ninth in the Western Conference.

Still, the Lakers will be dangerous in the postseason — according to legend Magic Johnson — for having LeBron James, who is averaging 29.1 points, 7.9 rebounds and 6.5 assists on the season.

Johnson had criticized to this year’s Los Angeles team following a 37-point loss to the Denver Nuggets on Jan. 15. The five times champion tweeted that night: “After being shredded by the Nuggets 133-96, as Lakers fans we can accept being outplayed but we deserve more than a lack of effort and a sense of urgency. Owner Jeanie Buss, you deserve more than this.”

The Lakers they are six games behind of the Nuggets for sixth place in the West. To avoid the play-in tournament for the second straight season, Los Angeles would need to be one of the top six in the conference. The LakeShow has 24 games left in the regular season.

Despite beating the Utah Jazz 106-101 on February 16 in their final game before the All-Star break, the Lakers suffered a devastating setback when Anthony Davis injured his right ankle. The team announced on February 17 Davis will be out for at least four weeks after an MRI showed he has a sprained midfoot.

Johnson spoke with Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated to weigh in on the Lakers and the iconic point guard gave Western Conference teams a heads-up on LeBron’s behalf even though the purple and gold is currently a below-average team.

Johnson: Nobody wants to face LeBron in the playoffs

While Johnson has expressed disappointment at what he’s seen from the Lakers so far this season, he’s still hopeful that LeBron will turn things around in the second half.

Magic told Spears that no team would want to face LBJ in the playoffs if Los Angeles makes it out of the play-in tournament.

“If they can figure it out, I’ll tell you this: nobody will want to face them because with LeBron in the playoffs, man, you know he gets away with it in key moments,” Johnson said. “We just need to realize who we are. And what we’re really going to have to do is adjust the defense.”

LeBron owns playoff averages of 28.7 points, 9.0 rebounds and 7.2 assists. He is the greatest postseason point scorer in NBA history and is first in winning percentage in the playoffs.

Johnson on the Lakers: We know they have talent; they just have to find it

Johnson, who played his entire Hall of Fame career for the Lakers, said he thinks there’s a great team in the Los Angeles locker room and it’s up to LeBron, Davis (when he recovers from his injury) and Russell Westbrook to make the difference. way.

Johnson told Spears that the Lakers have enough talent on the roster to put up a fight in the second half. The 12-time All-Star and three-time NBA Finals MVP said he wants the group to come together, especially on defense. He also thinks Westbrook should put his past struggles behind him.

“This team, we know they’re talented,” Johnson said, “Now, if they could just find their game, I’m telling you, they’re going to give other teams a lot of trouble. They just have to find it. They just have to find their game. Russell [Westbrook] you also have to feel comfortable with how you should play now. You can’t worry about how you played before, because that doesn’t matter. It’s about how can I help this team win and what do I need to do to help this team win.”

The Lakers will face Los Angeles Clippers on February 25 in his first game after the pre-All-Star hiatus. We’ve seen a team led by LeBron go on a long winning streak in the second half of a season (the 2012-13 Miami Heat won 27 straight in February and March 2013), so it will be interesting to see if this Lakers team will enjoy similar success.

