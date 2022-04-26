Magic Johnson talks about his series and Juan Toscano in the NBA

John Manuel Figueroa

Mexico City / 04.25.2022 15:02:00





basketball star, Earvin Johnson spoke wonders of the Mexican player Juan Tuscanwhose praised the velocity and the intelligence with which plays on the staves of NBA.

The magic Johnson highlighted what is doing the basketball player of Aztec blood with the Golden State WarriorsY remembered what he lived with a mexican matewhen they were together at Michigan State University.

“Yes I think is a great playeryou know, intelligentReally he thinks about the game and he knows how to do it very well. I went to school with a guy named (Rob) Gonzalezwho played for Michigan State, and when I think over all stuff that he made for open the match many other players mexicansand now working with many professionals outside of Mexico, is very goodJohnson said in a halftime interview.

“So when I think about the professional league over there and the how they are developing young players in Mexico, it is wonderful. I played in Mexico probably 6 or 7 times and have done basketball camps as well to teach the kids the fundamentals of the game. So it’s very good.”

Johnson played at Michigan State from 1977 to 1979when he got to the NBA as the 1 selection of the 1979 Draft, after achieving a negotiation with the then New Orleans Jazz, where they sent Gail Goodrich, a star player at that time.

Tuscanwho knows plays What eavesIt is Puerto Rican father and Mexican mother.



Magic Johnson Series Coming to Apple TV+

Johnson is pleasedthen His series “They Call Me Magic” just premiered. available from April 22 on Apple TV +, where speech of all his sport lifein addition to lived out of the staves, What his positive a HIV who announced it in November from 1991.

“It has been wonderful to be able to remember so many situations that happened in my life and also telling my life story, being in that wonderful ride that I had from the beginning in Lansing, Michiganwhere I grew up, to this day in The Angelswhich is where I currently live, the championships that I won in high school and in college and the 5 championships of the NBA with the Lakers, all ups and downs”, added one of the fundamental players in the history of the NBA.

“announcing me HIV 30 years ago, what my wife and children thought, my son EJ (Earvin lll) announcing he was gay; we touch all the emotions that a person can have, They’re going to laugh, they’re going to cry, they’re going to think, they’re going to be amazed, they’re going to marvel, they’re going to scream, etc.

Magic played continuously from 1979 to 1991 with the Lakers from Los Angeles, and later returned in 1995 to play one more season; It was Part of the Dream Team at the 1992 Barcelona Olympicswhere he won gold.

“I think that, along with AppleTV+ came out quickly, they they wanted and saw that it had a good story and that shouldn’t take long, we started almost a year ago, we put everything together and we also had to interview a lot of people in different cities and states, we had to grab all the recordings and I feel like it was wonderful”, commented the “Magic”.

“I am very happy with everything and people will see how I reinvented myself, how was my change from the basketball court to living from boardsas I became owner of my own business and became CEO, all of this will be in this series”.

They Call Me Magic | Trailer

Magic Johnson Businesses

The former basketball player currently owns 2.3 percent of the Dodgers of the Angels, baseball team in the United States and other businesses.