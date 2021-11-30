Magic Mike 3: Confirmed third film with Channing Tatum

The gift we want to find under the Christmas tree this year? Surely a team of men who can dance, abs in the wind, could be a great idea. This is why the news of Magic Mike 3, the third installment of the saga semi-biographical about Channing Tatum’s past, is a welcome surprise.

The news comes almost 7 years after the second film in the saga, 10 years after the first film, released in 2012.

What do we know about Magic Mike 3

To give the news of the third film of what, at this point, will be a trilogy was the protagonist, Channing Tatum. The actor shared the first page of the script on your Twitter account:

Director of the third film will be Steven Soderbergh, returning after the first film, as the second chapter – Magic Mike XXL– was directed by Gregory Jacobs, with Soderbergh serving as executive producer. The screenwriter will once again be Reid Carolin, while among the executive producers, together with the director of the second chapter Jacobs, there will also be Nick Wechsler and Peter Kiernan.

Unlike the first two films, the third film of Magic Mike it will not be released in theaters but it will be released directly on the HBO Max streaming platform. It is not yet clear when it will be distributed in the US or when it will arrive in Italy.

Although there is still no confirmation on the plot of the project, it is clear that Magic Mike 3 it should represent the final chapter of the saga starring Mike Lang.

Cast of the third film

Inevitably, the question arises as to who will join Channing Tatum in the cast of the third film.

In the first film, the actor had a cast of rare talent (and abs!) At his side. In fact, the cast included: Alex Pettyfer (Beastly), Matthew McConaughey (Dallas Byers Club), Joe Manganiello, Matt Bomer (White Collar, Normal Heart), Adam Rodriguez (Criminal Minds) and Olivia Munn (The Newsroom).

In Magic Mike XXL they also joined the cast Kevin Nash, Amber Heard, Jada Pinkett Smith (Gotham), Elizabeth Banks (The Hunger Games Saga) and Donald Glover (Atlanta).

It is likely that in the third film we will see a good part of the cast that we have already appreciated in the previous chapters. Primarily Channing Tatum as the protagonist. Probably with him there are also Joe Manganiello and maybe even Matt Bomer. Certainly enough to also review Adam Rodriguez. Of course new cast members will be announced in the coming months. The main requirement will certainly be several months in the gym.

Release date and trailer

Despite still being too early for a potential date exit, we are likely to see Magic Mike 3 around mid-2022. Not before the end of 2022 also the release of a potential trailer for the film.

