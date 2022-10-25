Magic Mike 3: Salma Hayek and Channing Tatum raise the temperature with the first image

That we begin to see Channing Tatum on the big screen again is great news. After dropping by The lost City along with Sandra Bullock recovering his best comedy skills and acting as the protagonist and director in Dog: Wild Ridethe artist returns to his origins as a model to recover his Magic Mike character in a third installment that is carried out by Steven Soderbergh. Magic Mike’s Last Dance has had problems with its shooting due to certain behaviors of Tatum, which would have important weight in the production of the project. The one who was going to co-star in the story, Thandiwe Newton, abandoned the film due to, in theory, family problems.. But several leaks indicated that Newton and Tatum had an intense argument. Instead, Salma Hayek entered the scene.

The protagonists are on fire in this new image

After several weeks without receiving information about this third film, Tatum has published a first image of Magic Mike’s Last Dance in which alya Hayek is seen turning up the heat. In the capture in question we can see the protagonist of Frida touching Tatum’s abs, something quite normal in this fiction. “All good things start in Miami. Magic Mike’s Last Dance in theaters Valentine’s Day weekend“, comments Tatum accompanying the photograph of the film.

In principle, the feature film was originally going to premiere directly on HBO Max, but due to the crisis that Warner Bros. is going through right now, David Zaslav wants to give priority to theatrical releases, leaving streaming on the back burner for the company’s main releases. That is why Magic Mike’s Last Dance hit theaters on February 10, 2023 in the United States. We still don’t have a release date in Spain.