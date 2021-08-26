‘Magic: The Gathering’ the Netflix animated series starring Brandon Routh

The animated series Magic: The Gathering on Netflix he threw Brandon Routh in the lead role.

Brandon Routh in Magic: The Gathering

The announcement was made during the Magic Showcase 2021 stream of Wizards of the Coast. The plot details of the series are still kept under wraps, but it has been confirmed that Routh will give voice to the character of Gideon Jura. It was previously announced that the show expands on the stories of the Planeswalkers, who are the heroes and villains who wield magic in the game.

Additionally, it was announced that a prequel novel by Django Wexler will be released in conjunction with the series, which is slated to debut in 2022.

The original novel

The novel, which comes from Del Rey Books, sees the Planeswalkers Gideon Jura And Jace Beleren venture together as they redress wrongs in the multiverse. But with very different insights into what they are witnessing, it can be said that the partnership is under quite a bit of tension.

Brandon Routh beyond Magic: The Gathering

Routh is best known for his starring role in the 2006 film Superman Returns. He has also appeared in films such as Zack and Miri Make a Porno And Scott Pilgrim vs. The World. On TV, he returned to the DC fold in the role of Ray Palmer, alias The Atom, in Arrow from The CW. He then reprized that role in both The Flash that in Legends of Tomorrow, all part of the DC Arrow-verse of the CW. He later made an appearance as Superman in the crossover event Crisis on Infinite Earths for The CW in 2019.

More information on the animated series

The animated series of Magic: The Gathering was first announced in 2019. I Russian Brothers they were originally tied to supervising the series, but it was recently reported that they had left the series. Jeff Kline he is now head of the show’s creative team. The new team of Kline includes: Steve Melching, who will co-executive produce and act as story editor, supervising director Audu Paden and the writers Nicole Dubuc, Russell Sommer, Dan Frey And Taneka Stotts. Izzy Medrano will be artistic director, and the animation will be done by Snowball Studios, replacing Bardel Entertainment. aeon will serve as a study.

The board card game Magic: The Gathering was created by Richard Garfield and first released in 1993. Since then, the game has spawned a digital game, sports league, comic book series, and best-selling novel. It has been published in 11 languages ​​in over 70 countries.

(Source Variety)