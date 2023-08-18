“Magic” tricks to keep your tan as long as possible – here they are all

Follow all our tips and little tricks to keep your tan for longer and to prevent it from fading in areas.

if only you are returned from vacation to the sea and your tan is already starting to fade and your skin is peeling, so follow our guide to keep tan as long as possible to avoid the Dalmatian effect.

Yes, because to keep the tan and not find yourself there peeling skin in colored patchesthere are little magic tricks that can be very useful to keep the skin hydrated and prolong the tan.

So the golden rule for maintaining a tan is stay hydrated both inside and out. Eating fruits, vegetables and drinking at least 2 liters of water a day will help you stay hydrated and prevent skin dehydration.

To avoid skin dehydration and flaking, we must be careful how we wash: baths with water too hot and soak for hours and hours should be avoided, better a quick shower with lukewarm water to keep the tissues compact and elastic and let’s be careful do not rub the skin too much to dry usbut dry it with a soft towel.

All the tricks to keep your tan

To keep the tan as long as possible, even the products we use for the care and cleaning of our body. To prevent the color from fading too quickly, we should prefer shower gel with moisturizing, soothing and nourishing propertiesavoiding foaming products and preferring formulations in gel or oil much softer on the skin.

One trick to maintain your tan and make your complexion shine is to do facial and body scrub once a week. Many believe that the exfoliant can remove the color taken, but in reality it helps us to eliminate dead cells and smooth the skin, uniforming the complexion. Obviously, even in this case it is better to prefer products that allow a delicate scrub of the skin, with not too thick microgranules and soothing ingredients.

Do not put perfume on the body.

Never forget the moisturizer to prevent flaking and dehydration of the skin to maintain the tan. He after sun creams They are precisely formulated to help the skin stay hydrated and compact thanks to moisturizing, emollient and soothing ingredients with fluid and light textures to not leave a greasy effect. If your skin is very dry, you can also use a body oil for a Extra boost of hydration.

Finally, unfortunately avoid are perfumes. The alcohol in fragrances can irritate the skin by drying it out, creating areas of lighter color, but if you can’t give up your favorite fragrance, you can always opt for a scented body oil or some scented waters with calming and refreshing propertiesor alternatively you can spray some perfume on your outfit.