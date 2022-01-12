Magic V, Honor’s folding smartphone that challenges the Samsung Z Fold 3
Everyone’s crazy about folding smartphones. This is the new trend of the telephony market, which seems to have found yet another goose that lays the golden eggs. Not surprisingly, in recent weeks, there have been several devices of this type presented by the various brands. The latest in chronological order is Honor Magic V.
It is the first folding smartphone from Honor, a brand that has been able to make its way into Europe in recent years. Initially owned by Huawei, today it represents a reality in its own right. Magic V demonstrates the company’s willingness to show its strength, especially in a particular area such as research and development on these terminals.
Here is a smartphone that, thanks to the presence of a flexible screen, it can be opened and closed like a book. A solution already seen with Samsung’s Z Fold3, certainly the main rival of Magic V. However, we are faced with a product that, technical characteristics in hand, has all the credentials to carve out an important space. Also because it costs significantly less than its competitors.
Honor Magic V turns into a tablet
Two screens that can be used independently. The first, external, designed to be exploited when the smartphone is closed. It is a 6.45-inch OLED panel, moreover characterized by a refresh rate of 120 Hertz (perfect, therefore, for video games and movies). A display as seen in “classic” devices, designed precisely to be able to offer a user experience to which we are all already accustomed to.
The story changes when Honor Magic V is opened like a book thanks to the presence of a special central hinge. The mechanism thus reveals the internal screen, a huge 7.9-inch OLED panel. We find ourselves in front of a small tablet, ideal for enjoying an episode of your favorite TV series on the go. In this case the refresh rate drops to 90 Hertz (it is still excellent for video games) but productivity is also gained.
Honor has in fact adopted Android 12 for this smartphone, customizing it however to take advantage of the particular design. So here it is Multi Windows mode, which allows you to divide the 7.9-inch screen into three windows, each occupied by an application. In this way it is possible, for example, to surf the internet and, at the same time, keep emails under control. Great for those who work on the go.
Particular attention is paid to the photographic sector, an aspect that is far from obvious on folding. On the front there is a 42 megapixel camera, while on the back there are three sensors and all 50 megapixels. Honor Magic V can record videos in 4K and within the movies it is possible to take advantage of a digital zoom with which to magnify the scene up to 10 times.
All this without forgetting the Magic V engine. It is in fact the first folding smartphone to integrate the Snapdragon 8 Gen. 1, the new high-end processor from Qualcomm. A chip which, among other things, in this case is combined with 12 Gigabytes of RAM and 256 or 512 Gigabytes of internal memory depending on the version chosen. In short, a small computer, complete with 5G support.
Magic V is already available in China in the colors Black, Titanium Silver and Burnt Orange. For the 256 Gigabyte memory version, around 1,380 euros are required for the exchange. The 512 Gigabyte variant requires 1,524. Lower figures than the over 1,800 euros required for Samsung’s Z Fold3. However, it will be necessary to check what the prices will be for Europe when Honor will market it in our parts.
The main competitors
Samsung is the undisputed queen of the particular folding smartphone segment. She was the first to believe in it and to inaugurate book design. In this sense, the Z Fold3 is certainly a reference point: two Super AMOLED displays (6.2 and 7.6 inches), compatibility with 5G, three rear cameras and the possibility of using the S-Pen so as to transform it into a occurrence in a notebook. The most complete on the market.
The South Korean company also has another ace up its sleeve, namely the Z Flip3. In this case the concept changes thanks to the adoption of the clamshell design. The principle therefore is not to have two screens available, but to make the smartphone small and portable when it is closed on itself. It starts at 1,099 euros and costs less than an iPhone 13 Pro, a 256 Gigabyte Galaxy S21 Plus, an Oppo Find X3 Pro, or some of the best top of the range currently on the market. A best-seller already announced.
Waiting to see in Italy also Oppo N (which we talked about in a previous article), the third competitor that we recommend is the Motorola RAZR 5G. In this case the company has focused above all on the nostalgia effect, creating a product that closely recalls the historic RAZR of the early 2000s. The concept is the same as the Z Flip3.
