Magic V, Honor’s folding smartphone that challenges the Samsung Z Fold 3

Honor has in fact adopted Android 12 for this smartphone, customizing it however to take advantage of the particular design. So here it is Multi Windows mode, which allows you to divide the 7.9-inch screen into three windows, each occupied by an application. In this way it is possible, for example, to surf the internet and, at the same time, keep emails under control. Great for those who work on the go.

Particular attention is paid to the photographic sector, an aspect that is far from obvious on folding. On the front there is a 42 megapixel camera, while on the back there are three sensors and all 50 megapixels. Honor Magic V can record videos in 4K and within the movies it is possible to take advantage of a digital zoom with which to magnify the scene up to 10 times. All this without forgetting the Magic V engine. It is in fact the first folding smartphone to integrate the Snapdragon 8 Gen. 1, the new high-end processor from Qualcomm. A chip which, among other things, in this case is combined with 12 Gigabytes of RAM and 256 or 512 Gigabytes of internal memory depending on the version chosen. In short, a small computer, complete with 5G support. Magic V is already available in China in the colors Black, Titanium Silver and Burnt Orange. For the 256 Gigabyte memory version, around 1,380 euros are required for the exchange. The 512 Gigabyte variant requires 1,524. Lower figures than the over 1,800 euros required for Samsung’s Z Fold3. However, it will be necessary to check what the prices will be for Europe when Honor will market it in our parts. The main competitors Samsung is the undisputed queen of the particular folding smartphone segment. She was the first to believe in it and to inaugurate book design. In this sense, the Z Fold3 is certainly a reference point: two Super AMOLED displays (6.2 and 7.6 inches), compatibility with 5G, three rear cameras and the possibility of using the S-Pen so as to transform it into a occurrence in a notebook. The most complete on the market. Buy Z Fold3 at the best price The South Korean company also has another ace up its sleeve, namely the Z Flip3. In this case the concept changes thanks to the adoption of the clamshell design. The principle therefore is not to have two screens available, but to make the smartphone small and portable when it is closed on itself. It starts at 1,099 euros and costs less than an iPhone 13 Pro, a 256 Gigabyte Galaxy S21 Plus, an Oppo Find X3 Pro, or some of the best top of the range currently on the market. A best-seller already announced. Buy Z Flip3 at the best price Waiting to see in Italy also Oppo N (which we talked about in a previous article), the third competitor that we recommend is the Motorola RAZR 5G. In this case the company has focused above all on the nostalgia effect, creating a product that closely recalls the historic RAZR of the early 2000s. The concept is the same as the Z Flip3. Buy RAZR 5G at the best price Below you will find other articles to learn more To receive all the updates on offers, our tests and guides, subscribe to the newsletter of La Scelta Giusta.



